'Only One Man Can Fix That': Trump Picks Up Big Endorsement

The National Border Patrol Council endorsed former President Donald Trump at a rally in Arizona on Sunday.

"If we allow Border Czar Harris to win this election, every city, every community in this great country, is going to go to hell,” said Paul Perez, the president of the National Border Patrol Council. “The untold millions of people, unvetted, who she has allowed into this country that are committing murders, rapes, robberies, burglaries, and every other crime will continue to put our country in peril. Only one man can fix that and that is Donald J. Trump. He has always stood with the men and women who protect this border."

The group followed up on Monday with a brief post on X.

"On behalf of the 16,000 men and women represented by the National Border Patrol Council, we strongly support and endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States," the union wrote.

On behalf of the 16,000 men and women represented by the National Border Patrol Council, we strongly support and endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) October 14, 2024

Trump thanked the union, calling the endorsement a "great honor."

The endorsement came as the Republican presidential nominee pledged to hire 10,000 more border patrol agents if he wins in November and said he would immediately ask Congress to approve a 10 percent raise for all agents and a $10,000 dollar retention and signing bonus.