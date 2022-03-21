What Is Liz Cheney Doing Drawing These Red Line Declarations in Ukraine?

If there is one person who should just keep quiet until the end of time, it’s Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). She could be on her way out. She’s now relying on Wyoming Democrats to save her because Republican voters are finished with this woman. She’s one of the loudest anti-Trump voices on the Hill—and she could be one of the last. She was removed from leadership over these antics. She’s never back home. She would rather meet with Wyoming voters in the most liberal parts of the state. She’s declared base GOP voters are crazy people. Now, she’s trying to get World War III going by drawing red lines regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine (via The Hill):

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday said that the use of chemical weapons by Russia in Ukraine should be considered a "red line" by the U.S. and NATO. Cheney, during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," told host Chuck Todd that "we, in the West, United States and NATO, need to stop telling the Russians what we won't do." "We need to be very clear that we are considering all options and use of chemical weapons is certainly something that would alter our calculation," she said. She added Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions so far have demonstrated that the Russian military is nowhere near as capable as the world perhaps thought it was and "probably not as capable as Putin thought it was."

No, lady—I’m not for drawing some line that could inch us closer to nuclear war with Russia. Second, we’ve seen this movie before. The Obama administration drew a red line on chemical weapons in Syria. President Assad used them. We did nothing. He did nothing because he knew Obama would do nothing. It’s the same production crew. The Biden folks are just as bad if not worse. They got rolled by China in their first meeting in Anchorage at the outset of this failed presidency. They’re getting outmaneuvered everywhere. Saudi Arabia and the UAE won’t return Biden’s phone calls. They’re going to cross the chemical weapon red line if we declare it. Again, the Russians were there in Syria when we did nothing after Assad gassed his own people. It’s the same foreign policy department.

Let’s focus on the most critical issue at hand which is resupplying the Ukrainian defenders with arms and ammunition.