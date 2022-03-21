I Spoke About the Devil...And He Appeared

What the hell was I thinking? Last week, I wrote about How Dr. Anthony Fauci has gone AWOL. It was great. He wasn’t being plastered all over the news nonstop like before. Mask mandates are gone. COVID passports are gone. The containment regime that did nothing to contain this airborne virus has all but faded away. Now, we have a new variant. We have new cases. And Fauci is back. I spoke of the devil, and he appeared. I jinxed it. I’m sorry for that, folks. Now, we’re going to have to hear more about masking, social distancing, and all the other measures that were peddled that only reduced COVID-19’s mortality by a whopping .2 percent. That’s Johns Hopkins. That’s the real science right there.

When COVID first arrived, we all were panicking. We have no vaccine. We have no clue. As the data poured in to give us a better picture, it wasn’t some superbug—thank God. Yet, liberals weaponized it to win an election and keep their side in a constant loop of fear. It’s ridiculous. We have therapeutics. We have vaccines. What Fauci and his legion of quack doctors are pushing for but don’t say is a COVID zero policy. That’s never going to happen. People are going to get COVID this year, the next, and for the rest of human civilization. Like the cold and flu, it’s endemic. We should start acting like it.

Not Fauci, he says lockdowns might be necessary again (via Fox News):

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned Americans this week that they could soon face additional COVID-19 lockdown measures should a new strain of the virus cause case numbers to increase. […] "If in fact, we do see a turnaround and a resurgence, we have to be able to pivot and go back to any degree of mitigation that is commensurate with what the situation is," Fauci said Thursday during an interview with CNN. "We can't just say, 'We're done. We're going to move on.' We've got to be able to be flexible because we're dealing with a dynamic situation," he added, noting the new variant to be less fatal than the Omicron variant. "The overall mortality is actually down. It’s a very interesting situation where the cases are going up, but it does not, at this point in time, appear to be any degree of severity." Fauci said he "would not be surprised in the next few weeks, given the fact that we’ve begun to open up, and we have an increase in the BA.2 variant, that we’ll be seeing an increase in cases." During the segment, Fauci seemingly dismissed concern over the crippling economic burdens associated with lockdown measures or other precautions.

Fauci on COVID: "We are still in this. We have a way to go." pic.twitter.com/B5E6xM5A1T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 20, 2022

Fauci warns COVID-19 infection rates likely to increase https://t.co/2qVMiMMSma pic.twitter.com/0RhjeSwVQ8 — The Hill (@thehill) March 20, 2022

Oh, we can move on, and we are. Fauci has ZERO power to do anything. With the 2022 midterms upon us, Democrats would be idiots to enact sweeping lockdown protocols again. We’re back to sports venues. Concerts are back. Spring and summer are upon us. It’s over, doc. Go away.