Reckoning: All the Crow the Liberal Media Must Eat Over the Hunter Biden Story Should Choke Them Out

They can admit this now. There’s no way Joe Biden will be removed from office. There’s a war going on in Ukraine. There are dozens more domestic crises this man seems incapable of tackling. Inflation is through the roof. Gas prices are surging. These two major domestic issues are killing middle- and working-class families. So, with all this chaos, they can sneak through anything through the backdoor without anyone noticing. Well, we did. Katie wrote about what The New York Times finally admitted about Hunter Biden. That the contents of his laptop were authentic. It was not Russian disinformation. And there might be some felonious activity on there. Hunter is already the subject of a Department of Justice probe regarding his taxes:

The New York Times is out with a story today about the ongoing Department of Justice investigation into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings. Deep down in the text, the story confirms Hunter Biden's laptop -- full of salacious information and photos -- is indeed authentic. "The Justice Department inquiry into the business dealings of the president’s son has remained active, with a grand jury seeking information about payments from around the world," the New York Times reports. "People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation. In some of the emails, Mr. Biden displayed a familiarity with FARA, and a desire to avoid triggering it."

As part of their HUNTER BIDEN probe, prosecutors examined emails matching those from a cache that appears to have come from the laptop Biden abandoned at a Delaware repair shop.



Our story cites some of the emails, which were authenticated by people familiar with them & the probe https://t.co/Z3cGwII3y3 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) March 17, 2022

The New York Post was banned from Twitter for writing essentially this same story. https://t.co/cD1bbD8Nqy — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) March 17, 2022

Nice the @NYT is catching up. But @kenvogel you missed something important. You write: “It is not clear whether the Burisma executive attended the dinner.” This email from Vadym Pozharskyi thanking Hunter 2 days after the dinner ran on @nypost front page. Denied by Biden campaign https://t.co/O57ScMhO7G pic.twitter.com/7kkbzkWaMW — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 17, 2022

For those of you who might be hazy on this story, this was the 2020 October Surprise. It was buried by the liberal news media. It was ignored. It was smeared by the people as Russian psyops by the very people who took the Steele Dossier as fact and peddled Kremlin collusion nonsense for four years. NPR said they don’t waste their time on distractions. And once again, they were proven wrong. How many times do they need to step on a rake before we pull the plug on their taxpayer funding?

We were right. The New York Post obtained the hard drive of Hunter’s laptop. They wrote the same story and got banned for days on social media. It was the Democrat-big tech-media complex doing its best to protect Biden. Yet, even with this protection from them that is Iron Dome-level, Mr. Oatmeal for Brains is so bad at being president that his approvals continue to sink, along with the rest of his party.

Someone should ask Jen Paski if she still feels the laptop is fake news because she stuck her neck out on this one. The amount of crow the liberal media must eat over this, and the Russian collusion nonsense, is massive. We’re talking heights that surpass K2. They deserve to choke to death on it. Once again, we have another example of the media picking sides and being irreparably corrupt. Just remember the default, folks.

They’re wrong about everything.

UPDATE: She was asked...and fled for the hills.