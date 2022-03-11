Facebook Banned Trump, But Will Give Russian Death Threats a Pass

Look, I don't really care about death threats and so-called misinformation being posted on social media. It's free speech. Second, what Big Tech calls "misinformation" is usually just facts and stories that make Democrats look bad. We see this with COVID especially. You can't speak freely about climate change. The science is not settled. If anyone of you remembers science courses in middle school, high school, and college, you know that's never the case. It changes daily. And with that being said, these big wigs in Silicon Valley decided to become the thought police. They decided to police opinions. They banned Donald Trump, but will give a pass to death threats against Russians and Vladimir Putin on their platforms (via Reuters):

Meta Platforms (FB.O) will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to internal emails seen by Reuters on Thursday, in a temporary change to its hate speech policy. The social media company is also temporarily allowing some posts that call for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to internal emails to its content moderators. "As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as 'death to the Russian invaders.' We still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. The calls for the leaders' deaths will be allowed unless they contain other targets or have two indicators of credibility, such as the location or method, one email said, in a recent change to the company's rules on violence and incitement.

What the hell is this? Again, if these are their rules, shouldn't these people be banned like Trump who did much less to warrant such a heinous overreach of their terms of service enforcement? It's not shocking, I know. This is how liberals operate. It's how they've always operated it. I'm just more stunned at how much more brazen these folks have become post-2016. They lie and don't care. They make up the rules whereas before, in the long, long ago—they at least tried to dress it up to make it seem somewhat legitimate.

Isn't the return to norms so…refreshing?

Listen to today's episode of Triggered to get a special ONE-TIME promo code for 50% OFF a Townhall VIP subscription (valid until Friday, March 11)! You will get access to Triggered Uncensored, Matt's VIP columns, Kurt Schlichter's Unredacted podcast and Stream of Kurtiousness video series, and much more!