These Congressman Did Not Deserve What Joe Biden Said About Them During His Texas Visit

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Mar 08, 2022 6:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We all know Joe Biden has trotted out his dead son, Beau Biden, to score political points when Afghanistan went balls-up. Joe invoking Beau had mostly been fine until he tried to compare his death from brain cancer to those who are killed in a terrorist bombing outside Kabul airport last August. It’s not the same, Joe. Everyone knows there’s a difference between brain cancer and IEDs. Still, he trotted out his dead son during the State of the Union, claiming that burning fire pits might have caused his son’s cancer. There is no medical evidence to support this claim. 

Today, Biden shuffled to Fort Worth, Texas to speak about expanding health care access to veterans who were around these burn pits (via Fox4 KDFW):

President Joe Biden has arrived in North Texas as he plans to talk with veterans and their caregivers and push for more help for members of the military who face health problems after exposure to burn pits.

Biden and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will meet with veterans and caregivers at the Fort Worth VA Clinic.

[…]

Biden will call on Congress to send him a bill that protects veterans who face health consequences after burn pit exposure. The House last week passed a bill that would provide VA health care to millions of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who meet that criteria.

Yet, it’s what Biden said about Reps. Colin Allred (D-TX), Marc Veasey (D-TX), and Jake Ellzey (R-TX) is rather…problematic. Biden said that two of the congressmen, Veasey and Allred, look like they can play basketball; both men are black. He added that Congressman Ellzey looks like a dude who would bomb you. I’m not kidding.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

