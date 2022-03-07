When You Remove the Mumbles, Did You Catch Biden's COVID Vaccine Lie in His SOTU Address?

If you slept through Joe Biden's State of the Union Address, I wouldn't blame you. It was an hour-plus spectacle of Biden tripping over simple words and forgetting geographic location. He referred to the Ukrainians as the "Iranians." He barely mentioned how he'd tackle inflation. He offered a choppy message of support to the people of Ukraine. He listed off left-wing action items that we've heard about for the past decade. It was an Obama recycle—and Joe doesn't have the votes to get a tenth of it done. It's an election year. His approvals are in the toilet. No Democrat running for re-election wants him around them at all. The man is an albatross around his party's neck, but he must fill the time. The Ukraine war was obviously edited into this address because the speech didn't flow well. And, of course, COVID was mentioned. We're all sick of it, so a lot of people gloss over this major lie Biden spewed about the vaccines.

I know, a Democrat lying, right? It must be a day that ends in "y." And this is a bipartisan problem, too. There are plenty of Republicans who are lying pieces of trash. Yet, Biden tried to save some face over his previous remarks about the vaccine and how it's some silver bullet. We were told if you get the shot, you can take off the mask. Oh, and you can't catch or transmit it.

Then, as Santa Claus was preparing his sleigh before Christmas, the Omicron variant hit. Everyone who didn't get it initially got infected, especially in blue states. The folks "who did everything right" came down with the WuFlu. The good news is that it was mild. Almost everyone recovered and got the antibodies. It was a massive leap in legions of folks acquiring something the experts and CDC have been afraid to talk about because it undercuts the control agenda pushed by their government overlords. But the bottom line is that the original selling point was a lie. Those who were vaccinated were getting sick.

So, what did Biden say toward the end of his address? That vaccines help stop the spread [emphasis mine]:

we can end the shutdown of schools and businesses. We have the tools we need. It’s time for America to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again with people. People working from home can feel safe and begin to return to their offices. We’re doing that here in the federal government. The vast majority of federal workers will once again work in person. Our schools are open. Let’s keep it that way. Our kids need to be in school. With 75 percel [sic] of adult — 75 percent of adult Americans fully vaccinated and hospitalizations down by 77 percent, most Americans can remove their masks and stay in the classroom and move forward safely. We achieved this because we provided free vaccines, treatments, tests, and masks. Of course, continuing this costs money, so it will not surprise you I’ll be back to see you all. And re- — I’m going to soon send a request to Congress. The vast majority of Americans have used these tools and may want to again — we may need them again. So I expect Congress — and I hope you’ll pass that quickly. Fourth, we’ll continue vaccinating the world. We’ve sent 475 million vaccine doses to 112 countries — more than any nation on Earth. (Applause.) We won’t stop, because you can’t build a wall high enough to keep out a — A vaccine — the vaccine can stop the spread of these diseases. You know, we’ve lost so much in COVID-19. Time with one another. The worst of all, the much loss of life. Let’s use this moment to reset. So, stop looking at COVID as a partisan dividing line. See it for what it is: a God-awful disease. Let’s stop sending — seeing each other as enemies and start seeing each other for who we are: fellow Americans.

First, those last lines are just rich after he said states like Texas, which nixed its mask mandates, are run by Neanderthals. Second, his party is directly responsible for making this a political issue. It's your fault, Joe. You've created a class where people think mask-wearing is part of their state of being. It's a mental illness.

Last, you all know where I'm going with this—the vaccine doesn't prevent transmission. It does save you from death or a potentially severe case of COVID, especially for those with pre-existing conditions, but it's not a true silver bullet. It's not like the measles vaccine that ensures lifetime immunity. Contracting and surviving a measles infection has the same results regarding immunity. With COVID, we're going to learn how to live with it. It's here to stay—forever. Cold and flu season will have a new roommate every year. We have therapeutics. We have vaccines. It's endemic. Like the flu shot, you can still contract the virus post-vaccination. It is what it is.

As for the cold, well, over-the-counter medications are all we have, which has been the case since forever. We have no vaccine or cure for the common cold. COVID has a 99-plus survival rate. Everyone needs to stop freaking out. And Joe Biden needs to stop lying about the vaccine being able to stop the spread. End the circus. Get back to normal. And live your life.

Mask mandates are going bye-bye. The vaccine passport laws are being rolled back. The only people left afraid will be exposed, and you'll be able to spot them. They'll be the ones looking like absolute lunatics as you're trying to enjoy dinner with your family at a restaurant. If these people want to stay inside forever, that's their prerogative. Our country is for normal people. The mentally broken can just go away and remain hidden from public view. It's bad for our health.