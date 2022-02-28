Did You Notice the Biden White House's Embarrassing Error Regarding Their Supreme Court Nominee?

It was a heck of a time to announce a Supreme Court nominee. Russia has invaded Ukraine, so this barely got any attention, but Joe Biden has selected a judge to replace the vacancy left by outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer. It’s Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, Justice Breyer’s former clerk. Biden said he was going to pick a black woman because he needs to appease the race-obsessed progressive Left. It was marked as a historic day, which no one saw due to the Ukraine war. That’s understandable. What’s inexcusable is the Biden White House being unable to tweet praise of their nominee properly because they spelled her name wrong.

I’m not kidding. Natalie Montelongo, the Deputy Director of White House Office of Political Strategy and Outreach, tweeted “Happy Kentanji Brown Jackson Day!”

Happy Kentanji Brown Jackson Day! pic.twitter.com/afgNPViuTi — Natalie Montelongo (@natimontelongo) February 25, 2022

KETANJI



K-E-T-A-N-J-I



HOW DIFFICULT IS THIS https://t.co/u9Q9ogNGJL — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 26, 2022

The White House is trying to "Notorious RBG" this woman already, yet they can't seem to spell her name right. pic.twitter.com/6NxjWR2JqL — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 26, 2022

Does anyone who works at the white house know how to even spell her name correctly? https://t.co/zAbCLD8pU3 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 26, 2022

What’s worse is that as of yesterday, she hasn’t deleted the tweet. I’ve heard that misspelling the names of people of color was racist. Hey, don’t look at me—that’s their rules. Like everything else with this administration, even the easy things end up looking like a tire fire.