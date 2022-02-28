Joe Biden

Did You Notice the Biden White House's Embarrassing Error Regarding Their Supreme Court Nominee?

Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Feb 28, 2022 2:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

It was a heck of a time to announce a Supreme Court nominee. Russia has invaded Ukraine, so this barely got any attention, but Joe Biden has selected a judge to replace the vacancy left by outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer. It’s Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, Justice Breyer’s former clerk. Biden said he was going to pick a black woman because he needs to appease the race-obsessed progressive Left. It was marked as a historic day, which no one saw due to the Ukraine war. That’s understandable. What’s inexcusable is the Biden White House being unable to tweet praise of their nominee properly because they spelled her name wrong. 

I’m not kidding. Natalie Montelongo, the Deputy Director of White House Office of Political Strategy and Outreach, tweeted “Happy Kentanji Brown Jackson Day!”

What’s worse is that as of yesterday, she hasn’t deleted the tweet. I’ve heard that misspelling the names of people of color was racist. Hey, don’t look at me—that’s their rules. Like everything else with this administration, even the easy things end up looking like a tire fire. 

