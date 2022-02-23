Why the Feds Are Asking Hunter Biden's 'Weed Slut' About His Past Hotel Stays And Other Activities

Oh, look—it’s Hunter Biden. He’s back in the news. Remember there’s a federal probe into his tax affairs that was announced in December of 2020. Yeah, probably not the best news papa Biden wanted to hear after the 2020 election. Hunter has been a trainwreck concerning the drug-filled escapades that ended with him being banned from the Chateau Marmont. His laptop that contained all the family’s dirty laundry concerning their government access deal-making machine was the 2020 October surprise. No one cared. The media did their best to bury the story and they did despite some serious evidence pointing to corruption. Biden dropped this laptop off to be fixed at a tech shop in Delaware in 2019. He never picked it up and thus became the property of the owner of the repair store. It was initially dismissed as Russian disinformation. It’s not. It was real.

Since then, more and more stories about Hunter being something of a degenerate have surfaced. There are graphic exploits at the Chateau Marmont with prostitutes, crack cocaine smoking, and other fathering children with strippers. Yet, one ex-girlfriend of Hunter’s was asked to deliver grand jury testimony where she was asked about past hotel stays. This all relates to the tax probe. The ex-girlfriend, Zoe Kesten who also goes by the name ‘weed slut 420’ described lengthy stays at hotels and Hunter asking her to withdraw thousands of dollars from ATMs. Where did he make this money, and was he declaring it to the IRS (via NY Post):

Kestan — a lingerie and textile designer who uses the online handle “weed slut 420” — was asked about Biden’s whereabouts and spending habits during 2018, when they were seen attending art show openings and parties on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, the source said. Specific questions included what hotels Biden stayed at and whether Kestan knew where his money came from, the source said. Kestan testified about shacking up with Biden at high-priced hotspots including the Four Seasons, Mercer, SIXTY SoHo and Soho Grand hotels in Manhattan and at the Hollywood Roosevelt, NoMad and Jeremy West Hollywood in Los Angeles, the source said. […] Kestan testified that Biden directed her to withdraw “thousands of dollars at a time” from ATMs and gave her cash to purchase clothing, meals and other items, but said she had no idea how he obtained the money, the source said. Biden didn’t mention Kestan by name in his memoir, but a 48-minute audio recording of the two of them was posted online in October. […] Federal agents tracked down Kestan at her apartment in New York City and slapped her with a subpoena to testify before the grand jury, saying her name had surfaced during their investigation, the source said. Biden revealed that federal prosecutors in Delaware were “investigating my tax affairs” in December 2020 — about a month after his dad, Joe Biden, was elected president but before he took office — and he told CBS News in April that he was “being completely cooperative” but denied seeking a plea deal. Neither Hunter Biden’s lawyer nor the US Attorney’s Office in Delaware returned requests for comment. Kestan declined to comment.

We’ll keep you updated, but as with any federal investigation—this will be a slow walk. The Durham probe into the Trump-Russia collusion origins within the halls of the Department of Justice and the larger intelligence community outlasted the Trump administration. Kestan reportedly credits herself with getting Hunter off drugs and into a painting career, which ethics watchdogs have questions about since the auctioning of this art is secretive. The buyer’s names are not released to the public and the art world is known for being a haven for money laundering. It could also be a way for the wealthy and connected to drop some cash in the hopes of securing a favor from Joe Biden. It’s like the Clinton Foundation but more shameless.