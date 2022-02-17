coronavirus

New Zealand Is Fining People for NOT Wanting to Test for COVID, But That's Not the Worst Part

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Feb 17, 2022 6:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

If this is real, it’s not shocking. Australia has gone insane in the COVID era, literally locking down almost everything. They built what could only be described as internment camps. They closed their borders. Everyone was locked in their homes. COVID Zero was the name of the game. So, it shouldn’t be shocking that their neighbor New Zealand was equally draconian. Thanks to the great account Libs of Tik Tok, we have this ticket from someone in Kiwi land who didn’t want to test for COVID. 

They were fined $330. 

The creepy part is what happens when you fail to pay the fine. You’re subject to arrest. They can seize your bank account. They can restrict your ability to sell property. Oh, and they can prohibit you from traveling. 

In Canada, the invocation of the Emergencies Act by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau specifically states that the government can seize the bank accounts of those suspected of supporting the current trucker protests. 

And we’re doing this to people because of a virus with a 99-plus percent survival rate. We have therapeutics. We have vaccines. Government just needed a reason to crush normal people. 

Most Popular