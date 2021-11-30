About Time: CNN's Chris Cuomo Has Been Suspended Indefinitely

Well, this comes many months too late, but CNN’s Chris Cuomo has been suspended indefinitely. It’s no shock why this happened. CNN finally had to do something to rein in their host who had very obviously gone rogue amid his brother’s sexual harassment fiasco. At the time, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was facing multiple groping allegations, which eventually led to him resigning from office. He now faces a criminal charge from one of those allegations. It was already known that Chris had reached out inappropriately to his brother’s staff at the time, offering PR advice. It led to outlets, like The Washington Post, calling for an investigation into Chris’ antics. Then, yesterday, the New York attorney general’s office delivered the death blow—Chris used his media sources to find information on Andrew’s accusers and was in contact with the governor's top staffers about it at the time (via NYT):

The star CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by the network on Tuesday in the wake of new details about his efforts to assist his brother, Andrew M. Cuomo, the former governor of New York, amid a cascade of sexual harassment accusations that led to the governor’s resignation.

Chris Cuomo had previously apologized for advising Andrew Cuomo’s senior political aides — a breach of traditional barriers between journalists and lawmakers — but thousands of pages of new evidence released on Monday by the New York attorney general, Letitia James, revealed that the anchor’s role had been more intimate and involved than previously known.

“The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions,” CNN said in a statement on Tuesday.

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly,” the network said. “But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew.”

“As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation,” the network said.

In scores of emails and text messages between the television host and his brother’s inner circle, Chris Cuomo repeatedly offered advice — “Please let me help with the prep,” he texted a senior aide in March — and made efforts to track down the status of pending articles at other news outlets, including Politico and The New Yorker, that concerned allegations of sexual harassment by Andrew Cuomo.

At one point, Andrew Cuomo’s former top aide, Melissa DeRosa, asked the anchor if he could check his “sources” about a rumor that Politico was working on a story that included additional accusations. “On it,” Chris Cuomo responded.

Chris Cuomo’s entanglement with the last 18 months of his brother’s governorship has proved a slow-moving headache for CNN, which had stood by its top-rated anchor even as a drip of uncomfortable revelations raised questions about the network’s adherence to journalistic standards.

Jeff Zucker, CNN’s president, supported Mr. Cuomo for months, declining to discipline him even after reports showed that the anchor had conferred in strategy sessions with his brother’s political team, a breach of basic reportorial conduct.