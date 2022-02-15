Free Speech

Tillis: Biden Nominee Will Weaponize the FCC to Wage War on the American People

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Feb 15, 2022 5:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Her scheduled committee vote was recently yanked. There are plenty of items in the public arena that shows this woman is bad news politically. Gigi Sohn is Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Federal Communications Commission. She’s also his angel of death for conservative media. Sohn has made it explicitly clear that she will regulate conservative media to death. She has singled out Fox News specifically. She has tried to smooth things over, saying she will recuse herself from some cases. Her committee vote was pulled to host another hearing which did not help her case. It’s over, lady. We don’t trust you. 

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) took to the Senate floor and urged all his colleagues to stop this woman who will weaponize the FCC against the American people. 

The Senate is split 50-50, which already put this nomination in peril. We have no idea where Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) stands on Sohn. There won’t be much movement on this nomination right now as Democrats are down one vote due to the medical recovery of Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) who suffered a stroke. The longer this controversial nominee remains in limbo, the greater the chance it will be derailed. It's an underreported nomination fight, but one that could be life or death for a host of media companies that don't bend over for Democrats. The sad part about this whole saga is that some conservatives are actually backing this woman. Newsmax and One America News are pushing for her confirmation. Didn't think we would need to shoot inside the ship on this one, but here we are folks. 

We'll keep you updated.

