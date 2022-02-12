Biden Spoke to Putin About Ukraine And I'm Pretty Sure the Russians Keeled Over with Laughter

Does Joe Biden simply not get it? The Russians are not scared of you. They see everything. They see your mind is oatmeal. They see Jill holding your hand because you don’t know where you are anymore. They see you simply cannot do the job. Everyone saw the shambolic exit out of Afghanistan. Now, Biden’s people say that an invasion is imminent. They’ve been saying this for weeks. Are they right or not? I don’t know, but with the endless stream of bad news and no accomplishments that have marked this Biden presidency, I bet they’re hoping for a war. What a distraction that would be, right? It’s Wag the Dog. If Russia was mocking more pieces around for a potential invasion, then it was due to Biden’s weakness. They know it. It’s Obama 2.0.—everyone can read the playbook from afar. That’s how Russia was able to annex Crimea; they knew Obama wouldn’t do anything. They were right.

Biden spoke with Putin and frankly, I don’t see how the latter didn’t keel over with laughter (via NBC News) [emphasis mine]:

President Joe Biden on Saturday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the consequences of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which U.S. officials have said could be imminent, would be "swift and severe," according to a White House description of the conversation. Biden told Putin that the U.S. and its allies and partners "will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs" should Moscow move on its neighbor, the White House said. Biden also reiterated that a Russian invasion would produce "widespread human suffering and diminish Russia's standing" in the world, the White House said, adding that Biden was "clear with President Putin that while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios." The call between the two leaders, which lasted just over an hour, came after the State Department ordered the evacuation of most of its embassy staff in Kyiv. The Pentagon on Saturday also ordered the departure of the 160 members of the Florida National Guard that had been deployed to train Ukrainian forces.

Ah yes, I’m sure Putin had no idea that war could *checks notes* cause suffering. We have the most incompetent president in history. https://t.co/1AFIYCcDj3 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 12, 2022

As many noted, Joe, Russia already knows this, man. They lost 20 million men during World War II. They don't care about the loss of human life.

The Biden Administration, Senate Democrats and the German government all lobbied against the Trump Administration sanctions on the Russian pipeline.



This strategic retreat emboldened Russia. https://t.co/8gKvcS7qMY — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 11, 2022

Was Joe speaking in his creepy whisper voice during this call? It’s a mess. I keep seeing sanctions being tossed around. So what? The Russian ruling elite is already rich. Who cares about the sanctions? When dealing with Russia, force and aggression are required. I’m certain none of that was present during this little call. We’re evacuating embassy staff in Kyiv. Oh, and we’ve told Americans to get the hell out, but don’t expect our troops in the area to conduct rescue operations should Russia invade. In other words, you’re on your own.

BREAKING: The White House urges Americans to leave Ukraine in the next 24 to 48 hours, and warns the U.S. won't rescue civilians if Russia invades. https://t.co/JgsUiB8GKB — The Associated Press (@AP) February 11, 2022

Serious question. Is the Biden negative test requirement still in place for Americans fleeing Ukraine this weekend? “Sorry your test is positive, you’re stranded in a war zone” https://t.co/SBZDKlJqeh — Christina Pushaw ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) February 12, 2022

The Biden doctrine is one that is thus far grounded in retreat.

‘I hope you can make it to the airport’ is the slogan. They leave Americans behind. They left some 9,000 behind in Afghanistan initially. It appears they’ll abandon more in Ukraine. Retreat and defeat. That’s Joe Biden in charge. That’s the Democrats running foreign policy. And what the hell has Tony Blinken, our chief diplomat, been doing? The man is a ghost. Maybe that’s intentional since he is a deer in the headlights. We have clowns trying to play this chess game with Putin. They think they can outmaneuver him. Again, all we can do is laugh nervously as this administration oozes incompetence.

At the same time, as reporters on the ground try to file stories, some in Ukraine are simply not worried about the threat of invasion at all, as noted by The Guardian's Shaun Walker: