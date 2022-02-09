Biden Administration: Trust Us, We'll Get Americans Out of Ukraine If Russia Invades

Oh, so now the Biden administration is giving assurances that any American in Ukraine would be ushered to safety should Russia invade. Hmmm. Where have I heard this before? Haven’t we seen this movie? Yes, it was called Afghanistan, and it was a total circus. Joe Biden wanted to leave, and he abandoned Americans by the thousands in that effort. He also didn’t want to offend the Taliban because…they were apparently business-like and all-around trustworthy actors who could be entrusted with not committing atrocities as they've done in years past. And Democrats wonder why no one trusts them on national security. Joe said American troops would remain until every American was out. They gave figures that only hundreds remained, which isn’t good, but the actual figure was closer to 9,000.

Now, the Biden crew is making the same promises in Ukraine. For any American there, I wouldn’t bank on this crew saving you. Joe doesn’t know he’s president. Antony Blinken is a deer in the headlights. And this whole team was on vacation when Kabul fell last August, and initially felt it was fine to remain on R&R until the media forced them to return to Washington to handle this crisis, which they didn’t (via NBC News):

Americans who need help getting out of Ukraine if Russia invades could be brought through Poland and receive support from U.S. troops, a senior defense official and a U.S. official told NBC News on Wednesday. If U.S. troops are needed to support an evacuation, soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division would be called in to set up checkpoints for medical screening and administrative processes as well as provide logistical support and any necessary medical aid to care for people in Poland, the officials said. Members of the 82nd Airborne have not been ordered to go into Ukraine to evacuate anyone at this point, the sources said, but Pentagon officials have indicated using them for such an operation is possible if needed. President Joe Biden warned this week that Americans who are not U.S. government employees should leave Ukraine, saying, “I’d hate to see them get caught in a crossfire.” Biden also said his administration is unsure of Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s next move.

Again, a great assurance, but will it be put to practice should an invasion occur? I don’t know. This administration was not straight for the Americans left in Afghanistan. Some are still there—and now their new line is ‘we screwed up Afghanistan, but we have it right time—trust us.’ I wouldn’t entrust the running of a lemonade stand with this crew. It’s a sad commentary that if things go haywire, one of the biggest obstacles to getting our people out of Ukraine is not Russia, it’s our own government.