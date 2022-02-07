Honk! Honk! Canadian PM Won't Send the Army to Remove Anti-Mandate Truckers for a Simple Reason

Our neighbors to the north are still honking for freedom. In Ottawa, the army of truckers protesting the vaccine mandate pushed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is driving liberals insane. There are reports of violence breaking out. I’m obliged not to believe them. This is the media that lies, folks. The CBC even suggested that this freedom convoy was a Russian intelligence operation. Sorry—no, not believing the manufactured garbage that this anti-mandate protest is something worse than what we saw during the summer of 2020 in the United States where armed leftists burned and looted cities across the country. It is different in that the freedom fighters in Canada are doing none of those things. It’s an actual peaceful protest.

Shocker, it can be done without setting buildings ablaze and robbing everyone blind.

The mayor of Ottawa tossed out the possibility of getting the Canadian Armed Forces to clear out the protesters, which is insane. It speaks to the heart of this mandate nonsense. In the mind of the left-winger, truckers who refused to be jabbed for a virus with a 99-plus percent survival rate are the insane ones but using the military in a martial law exercise to ensure compliance is totally rational. Just smile, everyone. We’re witnessing people afflicted with extreme mental illness (via BBC):

The city's police chief had earlier refused to rule out military intervention to remove demonstrators. Thousands arrived in the city last weekend to protest vaccine mandates, gridlocking downtown Ottawa. Police Chief Peter Sloly warned that protests could grow again this weekend. "There may not be a policing solution" to resolve the impasse, he said on Wednesday. Though many protesters have left over the course of the week, some 250 remain who are "a highly determined and highly volatile group of unlawful individuals", Chief Sloly has said.

Not in the cards because they said no. You. Doorknob. pic.twitter.com/jyEZJFZHBQ — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaAleksis) February 5, 2022

Spokesman for Canada's defence minister, following comments from Ottawa police chief Sloly on possible need for military's help in trucker protest: "The Canadian Armed Forces are not involved in law enforcement in this situation, and there are no plans for such CAF involvement.” — Paul Vieira (@paulvieira) February 3, 2022

Trudeau ruled out the use of the military, possibly because they told him outright that they weren’t going to do it over this (via Bloomberg):

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau downplayed the idea of deploying Canada’s military to help clear out a trucker protest that has paralyzed the capital, raising the prospect of an extended occupation of Ottawa’s downtown core. Trudeau, speaking in a virtual news conference from isolation after contracting Covid-19, said Thursday that the federal government would consider any request for military help from provincial or city officials -- but he doesn’t see that happening in the near future. “One has to be very, very cautious before deploying military in situations engaging Canadians,” Trudeau said. “There have been no requests, and that is not in the cards right now.” His comments come a day after Ottawa’s police chief said he believes there may not be a “policing solution” to clearing out the blockades from the city’s downtown core. Columns of big rigs and other vehicles -- numbering at least 100 -- are parked on major thoroughfares, bombarding residents with near-constant blasts from their air horns. One of the rare times the Canadian military has been brought in to assist with domestic law enforcement was the October Crisis in 1970, when a Quebec separatist group kidnapped a British trade commissioner and then kidnapped and killed a provincial cabinet minister. Trudeau’s father, Pierre, was prime minister during the time and when asked how far he was willing to go in responding to the crisis, he famously replied: “Just watch me.”

It's about control. You all know this. We have vaccines. We have therapeutics to manage symptoms. The arsenal is well-stocked. The survival rate is 99-plus percent. Everyone has contracted the infection or will eventually throughout the course of their lifetime. COVID is here to stay. It’s endemic, like cold and flu season. We’re not afraid of those, right. End the madness. End the mandates. Keep honking those horns until it ends.