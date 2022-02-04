Lady, What Were You Thinking? Susan Sarandon Gets Raked Over the Coals Over Anti-Cop Tweet

The good news is that Susan Sarandon will never be canceled. She will never go bankrupt. She’ll never have money problems if she stops working tomorrow over this tweet. She’s made it in Hollywood. That being said, and some have noted this, isn’t that the very definition of privilege? It’s the thing liberals hurl around to shut down conversations when they’re about to be owned by facts or reality. Sarandon decided to weigh in on the police funeral for Detective Jason Rivera of the NYPD. Rivera was killed answering a domestic dispute last month. His partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, was also killed in the incident.

You can have terrible opinions but be sure that you can handle the fallout when you celebrate or bash cops. One actress took to Tik Tok to rant about the street closures for Officer Rivera’s funeral. She was fired. A math teacher in the city was also fired for an anti-police Instagram post that many took as an endorsement of violence against the police. So, it’s fitting that the Hollywood Left would weigh in on this as well (via NY Post):

Actress Susan Sarandon shared a Twitter post comparing police gathered at the funeral of slain NYPD Detective Jason Rivera to fascists — in the latest example of anti-cop vitriol. The “Thelma & Louise” star posted an image that showed a tweet by writer and podcaster Danny Haiphong of a photo of the massive turnout of officers in Manhattan last week. “I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like,” the original tweet said. Sarandon posted an image Tuesday that included an apparent screenshot of the original tweet and a caption that said, “So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?” The hashtag #abolishthepolice was added over the original screenshot. It wasn’t clear if Sarandon made the post herself or was sharing it from elsewhere.

Sarandon was briefly united with us to some degree in 2016 when he railed against Hillary Clinton. After the 2016 election, she pretty much called the former first lady a warmonger, adding that if she had won—we would be at war. She was a Bernie supporter of course. It just seems at this point of her life and career, hurling grenades unnecessarily especially when it comes to the NYPD funerals is just unnecessary but Left-wingers are going to left-wing, I guess.