Actress' Tirade Against Cops During NYPD Funeral Ended with Her Hearing These Two Words

She should have kept her mouth shut. Seriously, why would you ever go on an anti-cop tirade on the day of Officer Jason Rivera’s funeral? Why would you ever record it? What this woman said was deplorable, but she has the right to free speech. That doesn’t mean she had to whip out the phone and complain about killer cops and traffic being blocked off. Jacqueline Guzman, an actress, decided to post her Tik Tok video which went viral. And it led to two things which were everyone seeing her for the vile creature that she is and the loss of her job.

I hope that rant was worth it because the words she heard later because of this video were ‘you’re fired’ (via Fox News):

She was fired pic.twitter.com/S1Hmh5Hmc1 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2022

Jaqueline Guzman, a leftist actress in New York City, was dropped by her acting company after posting a viral video of her ranting against NYPD Officer #JasonRivera, who was murdered on the job. https://t.co/9DpqbU1fIj — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) January 31, 2022

New York City police Officer Jason Rivera was killed Jan. 21 by a suspect while responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem. A second police officer died days later. On Friday, thousands lined Manhattan’s streets to mourn the 22-year-old Rivera, but actress Jacqueline Guzman likely wasn’t one of them, the New York Post reported. The actress posted a TikTok rant about street closures prompted by the funeral. "We do not need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly," she said. "They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don’t shut down the city for them." She continued, "Like this is f–----- ridiculous. This is f–----- ridiculous. What if somebody is having a heart attack in this area? Nobody can get to them because it’s all blocked off for one f–----- cop."

Now, she wasn’t the only person who was insensitive:

If you’re a family member of a cop and you worry about them all the time you should maybe convince them to get vaccinated against covid. — Shay O'Reilly (@shaygabriel) January 29, 2022

Oh, and there was a New York City teacher who was fired for his social media post about the funeral as well. Of course, it was a white liberal who made it (via NY Post):

The Brooklyn public school teacher who posted an anti-cop Instagram post about the funeral of detective Jason Rivera is no longer an employee of the school. Coney Island Prep said on Sunday that Chris Flanigan, who appeared to encourage violence against cops mourning Rivera, no longer works for the school. “We do not condone or promote violence of any sort. As of this afternoon, Mr. Flanigan is no longer employed at Coney Island Prep,” Coney Island Prep CEO Leslie-Bernard Joseph said in a statement. “The teachers and staff of Coney Island Prep are public servants; and like all public servants we hold ourselves to a much higher standard,” Joseph said. “We work hard to serve the young people in our community, and we know our police officers do as well, taking innumerable risks, to keep our city safe.”

Look, as a rule, it’s always sad when someone loses his or her job. Not this time. No one wants pro-cop killers on their staff unless it’s Antifa. No one wants to be pegged as a company that openly hires people who think it’s not a big deal that cops get killed. Again, Guzman could have kept this rant to herself, or her undoubtedly very left-wing and anti-American friends and all would have been fine. The same goes for Mr. Flanigan

Both have the right to hold terrible views, but they took the extra and unnecessary step of posting on social media, and now they’re unemployed. Are these people that stupid? Like, is the bubble in liberal America so thick that a person would think a video or any other post like this wouldn’t get noticed?

Officer Rivera's widow, Dominique Luzuriaga: "I'm sure all of our blue family is tired, too. But I promise, we promise, that your death won't be in vain. I love you to the end of time. We'll take the watch from here." (6/6) pic.twitter.com/DcJ44KPI1t — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 28, 2022

Spencer wrote about the gut-wrenching eulogy of the widow of Officer Rivera. His partner, Wilbert Mora, was also killed. Lashawn McNeil, 47, was the person who opened fire on the two officers on January 21. The cop killer was taken down by a third officer at the scene on the day of the incident.

New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd had a great op-ed about Officer Rivera as well.

Rest in peace, Officers, Rivera, and Mora.