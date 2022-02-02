There's Another Obvious Reason Why the UN Security Council Meeting over Ukraine Was a Waste of Time

The United Nations does nothing. It’s failed miserably in holding nations accountable for human rights abuses. It’s only gone to war twice in its history to keep the peace, which is supposedly its main purpose. Libya chaired a human rights commission. It’s a clown show. So, do we really think that the UN Security Council is going to do anything with this Ukraine situation?

Russia has troops at the border. They’ve been there for weeks. There’s always been a threat of Russian incursion. That’s exactly what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Joe Biden in a call that many have described as a train wreck for the White House. The fact that they haven’t released a transcript only prolongs the palace intrigue. Biden claimed the capital of Kyiv was about to be sacked. Zelensky pretty much told Biden he’s the president, he knows better, and that he should calm down. US troops are supposedly being deployed to the region. The European Union is not following Biden’s plan of evacuating their embassy staff. We look like the ones preparing for war. Why? Wag the dog?

But back to clown town at the United Nations—Biden knows that Russia, being a permanent member like the US, has veto power, right? I’m not sure if a resolution was in the cards, but if it was—it was already doomed to failure. The meeting held on Monday was classic ‘all talk, no action’ theater from the political class. It may have been intense theater, but it was playtime nonetheless (via WaPo):

Russia angrily denounced the United States Monday for “whipping up hysteria” over Ukraine, saying it had brought “pure Nazis” to power on Russia’s border and wanted to make “heroes out of those peoples who fought on the side of Hitler.” In a blistering attack at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said the United States itself was “provoking escalation” of the situation by falsely charging Moscow with preparing to invade Ukraine. “You’re waiting for it to happen, as if you want your words to become a reality,” Nebenzya said in remarks directed toward U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. The confrontation was one of the sharpest in years in the international forum. Nebenzya’s comments followed a charge by Thomas-Greenfield that Russia was “attempting, without any factual basis, to paint Ukraine and Western countries as the aggressors to fabricate a pretext for attack” by more than 100,000 heavily armed troops it has amassed on Ukraine’s border.

Nothing is going to happen here. Nothing. You all know it. We know it. The Russians know it. The Ukrainians know it. What was the plan here? No resolution will be agreed upon given the veto power. It’s a double-layer cake of political futility. It’s useless. The whole thing is useless. A useless organization debating a situation in Ukraine with a nation that could veto any resolution which—again—rehashes the whole pointless part.

Biden is so desperate for news that distracts from how weak he is that he has his people leaking Supreme Court retirements.