Here's What Happened When a School Teacher Lined Up Some Fifth-Grade Students Based on Skin Color

This is insane. We have reports of a teacher working in the North Penn School District who lined up all the students from whitest to darkest and then made the white students apologize to the black ones. This was a fifth-grade class. What the hell is going on? I know nothing should shock us anymore regarding what comes out of the public education system. Hell, even private schools are being besieged by the ‘woke’ Left.

Libs of Tik Tok had clips of the mother who yanked her child out of one of the schools over these shenanigans. Thus far, there appears to be no accountability over this fiasco, and there’s been radio silence from the principal of the school and the superintendent of the district. This teacher also forced students to partake in a “privilege walk.”

A 5th grade teacher in @NPSD allegedly lined up students according to their skin color and made the white kids apologize to the black kids pic.twitter.com/jqTypGRFzi — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2022

This teacher also allegedly made her students participate in a “privilege walk” pic.twitter.com/AoUOA4Pe9C — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2022

The board was made aware of this months ago and have done nothing. The teacher is still employed and “teaches” aka indoctrinates kids every day. — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2022

Hi @CurtDietrich! Why haven’t you done anything about this openly racist teacher who practiced segregation and most definitely teaches CRT in one of your schools? — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2022

Hi principal @Csamaras! Why haven’t you done anything about this in your school? Is this part of the curriculum? Do you condone this teacher’s actions? — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2022

If you need a refresher about the hot garbage emanating from this school district, it’s the one where a teacher was caught taping a mask to a kid’s face last January (via Bucks County Courier Times):

A shocking image from the North Penn School District showing a teacher taping a mask to a student’s face is making waves on social media. The Montgomery County school district confirmed … it was taken in one of its classrooms last week, but did not confirm the exact date. In a photo circulating with thousands of shares, a woman is seen placing tape on the black mask of a male student, whose face is partially blurred, as he sat in front of his laptop. […] The North Penn School District released a statement Wednesday afternoon as the image continued to gain traction online. The statement did not confirm the school that the incident took place. “An image taken in one of our classrooms last week and circulating on social media does not represent the universal values that the North Penn School District strives to instill in both our students and staff,” the statement read.

North Penn School District has no values. None. That much is clear.