Ukrainian President on Biden: I'm the President Based Here, and I Actually Know What's Going on Here

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
Posted: Jan 28, 2022 12:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Katie wrote about this earlier today. President Joe Biden had a chat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and it did not go well at all. The rumor is that Biden had to be told to calm down and that Kyiv was not about to be sacked. There are only bits and pieces of information, but if true—this call was a train wreck. Also, where’s the transcript? For now, it’s a flurry of anonymous sources leaking portions that make Biden look terrible:

During a phone call Thursday afternoon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly told President Joe Biden to tone down the messaging as he continued to claim Russia was going to invade the country. The call is being described as one that "did not go well."
 

The White House is pushing back on this interpretation of the call but has not released a transcript.

Earlier this week Ukrainian officials criticized the State Department's directive for family members of U.S. diplomats to depart Kyiv, saying it was a premature overreaction.

And now, President Zelensky seems to confirm the reports of a bad call by telling the media today that he’s the president, he’s based here in Ukraine, and that he knows the details of the situation better here. At any rate, he blew up Biden and the State Department’s position of an imminent invasion. As for the Russian threat, Zelensky noted that it’s been here for years. It’s always present. 

The good news I guess is that the whole evacuation of Americans, at this point, seemed premature. It looked like we could have lost another embassy, and the images of helicopters evacuating Americans is just not a good look for this administration who already had a shambolic exit from Afghanistan. Then again, they also played the same card, saying they couldn’t guarantee to get everyone out. Ukraine is downplaying rumors of war. The bad news is that a) it looks like Biden is totally aloof and b) looked like they were beating war drums to distract us from the crises at home. The leaking of Justice Breyer’s retirement is another example of this White House trying to change the narrative in the media, especially since Biden called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “son of a bitch” during a hot mic moment. Stumbling and tumbling Biden needs good news—there is none. So, wish for war and leak SCOTUS retirements is the fallback? 

It’s all-around messy at 1600 right now. 

