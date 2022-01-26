Joe Biden

As Russia Prepares to Invade Ukraine, Biden Has a 'Brain Melt' Moment

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 5:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
As Russia Prepares to Invade Ukraine, Biden Has a 'Brain Melt' Moment

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is “imminent,” and Joe Biden is here having his usual mind melts. Also, why are we still wasting time with Build Back Better? The plan is dead Joe. Dead. It’s not coming back unless major concessions are made to get Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) onboard. And even if that does happen, the progressive Left would revolt—again. The far-left wing is already mad at Joe for screwing up this legislation, specifically Biden’s promise to deliver Manchin. That promise also snockered moderate Democrats who thought the president could nab Manchin. That didn’t happen.

Isn’t Joe concerned about Ukraine? For a man who said America is back, and that relations with our allies would return to normal—he has a funny way of showing it. He met with private sector CEOs to talk about this dead bill.

Here is the moment to savor from the event: “When I went to Dearborn, driving that, eh, you know, uh, was up there, uh...I don't know, man."

Yeah, I feel safe right now. My eyes cannot roll any harder. Meanwhile, our European allies are doing the exact opposite of what we’re doing and for good measure. Joe Biden screwed them over when we had our chaotic exit from Afghanistan. The European Union is not scrambling to evacuate their people from the country as of now. That might change but the quiet from our allies is noticeable.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

'Expect a Major Battle': GOP Braces to Take On Biden's SCOTUS Nominee
Spencer Brown
YouTube Permanently Bans Dan Bongino
Madeline Leesman

EXCLUSIVE: DHS Secretary Had a Disastrous Meeting with Border Patrol Agents
Julio Rosas
House Republicans Joke About Who Should Be on Biden's SCOTUS Shortlist
Leah Barkoukis
ICYMI: GOP Governor Proposes a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’
Madeline Leesman
Oh My: Breyer Wasn't Planning to Announce His Retirement...So Who Leaked It?
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular