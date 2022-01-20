Joe Biden

Cleaning up for Grandpa Again: Psaki Does Damage Control Over Biden's Election Legitimacy Remarks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 11:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Joe Biden’s presser was lengthy and the only remarkable thing about it was that he didn’t keel over. He was able to stand there, not fall, and sort answer every question. It was word salad, but he had words to spew when asked something from the Democrat-friendly press corps. He did offer a terrible answer over Russia and Ukraine, where he basically said that he expects Putin to invade. He also said that our response would depend on the size and scale of the incursion, which his staff moved quickly to clarify. He also cast doubt on the 2022 midterms, saying they could be illegitimate.

By the Left’s rules, this is fomenting violent insurrection. Biden, like the rest of his party, is hurling hyperbole because they can’t get what they want which is this shoddy elections bill that would ensure every race is federalized and tilted to favor Democrats. If they don’t pass it, the Democrats are warning no one will ever be allowed to vote again. It will be the end of our nation if they lose. Does any of this sound familiar? When Democrats can’t get their way, it’s a constitutional or existential crisis. It’s so, so boring

Now, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had to clean up this mess:

Let's be clear: @potus was not casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2022 election. He was making the opposite point: In 2020, a record number of voters turned out in the face of a pandemic, and election officials made sure they could vote and have those votes counted.

He was explaining that the results would be illegitimate if states do what the former president asked them to do after the 2020 election: toss out ballots and overturn results after the fact. The Big Lie is putting our democracy at risk. We’re fighting to protect it.

Yeah, it’s on video what he said, Jen.

But this was supposedly the most flawless presidential press conference of all time or something:

This is why Biden’s staff probably were popping pills when he said he was going to stick around a little longer and take questions. 

