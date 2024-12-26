Biden Jets Out for One Last Vacation
Incredible New Video Appears to Support Theory That Russians Shot Down Azerbaijan Airliner

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 26, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

Jeff had the story this morning: Russian air defense systems appear to be responsible for the downing of an Azerbaijan airliner whose crash was captured on video. We’ll keep you updated, but some of the footage is disturbing. Only 29 people survived, but some of the survivors posted videos that appear to support the current theory regarding how this airline crashed. There are bits of shrapnel seen in the fuselage: 

Russia’s military is being blamed for a commercial airline crash near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, that occurred on Wednesday. 

[…] 

Azerbaijani government officials confirmed that a Russian missile caused the crash. As EuroNews reported, “The missile was fired at Flight 8432 during drone air activity above Grozny, and the shrapnel hit the passengers and cabin crew as it exploded next to the aircraft mid-flight.” 

It appears that Russia was attempting to target a Ukrainian drone amid the ongoing war in the region. Ukraine has frequently used drones to attack Grozny amid the conflict, according to The Associated Press. 

The plane’s GPS navigation systems were jammed after the incident.

This man who thought he recorded his final moments miraculously survived the crash with minor injuries and recorded the aftermath. 

This flight was en route to Grozny, Chechnya. Moscow has denied responsibility.

