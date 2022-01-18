Why Democrats Think the 'Walls Are Closing In' on Trump...Again

Donald Trump is the drug of choice of Democrats. They’re hooked on it. It’s their fentanyl. They can’t get over 2016. They can’t get over Hillary Clinton not being president. Too bad. Get over it. Life goes on, but the Left cannot let that sit. It’s their mindset. There’s this arc of history and you must both be on the right side of it, whatever that means, and fix past wrongdoings. It’s part of their ongoing lecture that no one cares about regarding the 2016 election. It was wrong for Trump to win, so they need to erase it as best they can—even if they look like total idiots in the process. They also want to convict the man so he can never run for president again. That’s probably the end game. It means they’re afraid. I’ll take that. The Trump coalition is one of the most efficiently dispersed bases concerning political geography. They live in areas where presidential contests are decided.

With Joe Biden’s mind being a glob of oatmeal, Kamala Harris becoming more unlikable by the second, and the rest of the 2024 bench looking grim—you can see why Democrats want a Trump conviction yesterday. Everyone else who could run in 2024 should Biden bow out is unelectable for a variety of reasons, the most common being that no one knows who the hell these people are—they have no national constituency.

Back to Trump, Democrats now think that Attorney General Merrick Garland will prosecute Trump. They have no inside track. No intelligence to back up their hunch—but they have a good feeling. The walls are closing in, right? How many times have we heard this? This must be the 1,000th time at least—and it’s gone nowhere. It always goes nowhere (via The Hill):

Senate Democrats believe there is a good chance the Department of Justice will prosecute former President Trump for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election and inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, which would have major political reverberations ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Democratic lawmakers say they don’t have any inside information on what might happen and describe Attorney General Merrick Garland as someone who would make sure to run any investigation strictly “by the book.” But they also say the fact that Garland has provided little indication about whether the Department of Justice has its prosecutorial sights set on Trump doesn’t necessarily mean the former president isn’t likely to be charged. Given the weight of public evidence, Democratic lawmakers think Trump committed federal crimes. But Senate Democrats also warn that Garland needs to proceed cautiously. Any prosecution that fails to convict Trump risks becoming a disaster and could vindicate Trump, just as the inconclusive report by former special counsel Robert Mueller’s team was seized upon by Trump and his allies to declare his exoneration on a separate series of allegations.

Yeah, it’s the same circus. They have no evidence. None. And you know the DOJ would botch the case if this cockamamie fantasy ever approached the borders of reality which it won’t. I guess they missed the FBI’s report on January 6 that Spencer wrote about in August of last year [emphasis mine]:

The events of January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol were not "the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result," according to officials quoted in an exclusive Reuters report published Friday morning. More specifically, sources report to Reuters that the "FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump." More to the point, Reuters reports that "the FBI has so far found no evidence that he [President Trump] or people directly around him were involved in organizing the violence, according to the four current and former law enforcement officials."

Yeah, that’s the ballgame. Democrats and the liberal media lost their war with Trump years ago. They just refuse to concede. Should we call this the Stacey Abrams protocol?