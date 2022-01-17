It's Official: Here's the Woman Democrats Hate The Most

It was quite the contest concerning who the Left hated more last week. Did they hate the conservative wing of the Supreme Court more after they shredded Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for employers with 100 workers or more? This was the mandate that was going to be enforced by OSHA. Was it Joe Manchin (D-WV) who has killed any hope of tweaking the filibuster or passing Build Back Better? Or was it Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) who also delivered a machete blow to the Democrats’ filibuster plan? Manchin-Sinema has had ice in its veins for weeks regarding the Biden agenda. They killed it…again. And they will continue to do so, which is why liberals are going insane. When they don’t get their way, they throw a tantrum. And in this case, a nasty, misogynistic meltdown that frankly, I’m a bit envious of since I wish I was hated that much by these people. It means you’re doing your job. Being hated by the Left is a good thing, though Sinema risks a primary challenge. Unlike Manchin, who is protected by deep-red West Virginia and generally well-liked by his constituents since he’s been there forever, Arizona is much bluer. They could find a nutty progressive to mount a kamikaze attack on Sinema. In the meantime, in case you need a refresher, enjoy the meltdown—again. The Daily Wire collected some grade-A tweets as did our folks at Twitchy.

To be blunt: @SenatorSinema chose her side - and that side is white supremacy. That's who she is. That's what defines her now. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) January 13, 2022

You are just mad because you want to date her. — Don Helpingstine (@dhelpingstine) January 13, 2022

Why do you hate women? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 13, 2022

This is literally the opposite of Occam’s Razor — Caroline Bell (@Olybells5) January 13, 2022

Sinema delivers the Senate’s stupidest speech by a Democrat in an edge of tears voice to give childish words a melodramatic effect. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 13, 2022

@SenatorSinema just put a knife in the heart of Democracy. My heart breaks how easily she was bought to support the Republican coup. — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) January 13, 2022

It is unbelievable that one person can destroy this country. Vote her out. https://t.co/sAqksu27Qs — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) January 13, 2022

.@SenatorSinema: “y’all little voting rights is cool, but the racist relic of the past is my jam! Go filibuster, go little rockstar.” (Basically) — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 13, 2022

Kyrsten Sinema is a monster.



A grotesque, opportunistic, lying monster.



Now lying again as she takes to the floor to say she will not allow a carve out to filibuster to save democracy.



Remember it was killed by this monster. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) January 13, 2022

I mean, last week was probably the worst of the Biden presidency. His approvals are in the 30s. He can’t get spending bills passed. He can’t get anything passed. COVID is still raging via Omicron and the new at-home testing initiative is a wreck. It’s worthless. They expect tests to be shipped to families of four within 7-12 days. So, by the time you’ve recovered from a virus with a 99 percent survivability rate, you can test yourself. You simply cannot make this up. Also, what if you have five members of your family? Democrats have nothing to run on—and Joe is Chernobyl. He’s radioactive to Democrats nationwide. Oh, and SCOTUS gutted his COVID vaccine proposal. He’s posting ‘Ls’ all over, a tell-tale sign of a failed presidency and we still have three more years of this clown.