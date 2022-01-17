Joe Biden

It's Official: Here's the Woman Democrats Hate The Most

Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 6:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It was quite the contest concerning who the Left hated more last week. Did they hate the conservative wing of the Supreme Court more after they shredded Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for employers with 100 workers or more? This was the mandate that was going to be enforced by OSHA. Was it Joe Manchin (D-WV) who has killed any hope of tweaking the filibuster or passing Build Back Better? Or was it Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) who also delivered a machete blow to the Democrats’ filibuster plan? Manchin-Sinema has had ice in its veins for weeks regarding the Biden agenda. They killed it…again. And they will continue to do so, which is why liberals are going insane. When they don’t get their way, they throw a tantrum. And in this case, a nasty, misogynistic meltdown that frankly, I’m a bit envious of since I wish I was hated that much by these people. It means you’re doing your job. Being hated by the Left is a good thing, though Sinema risks a primary challenge. Unlike Manchin, who is protected by deep-red West Virginia and generally well-liked by his constituents since he’s been there forever, Arizona is much bluer. They could find a nutty progressive to mount a kamikaze attack on Sinema. In the meantime, in case you need a refresher, enjoy the meltdown—again. The Daily Wire collected some grade-A tweets as did our folks at Twitchy

I mean, last week was probably the worst of the Biden presidency. His approvals are in the 30s. He can’t get spending bills passed. He can’t get anything passed. COVID is still raging via Omicron and the new at-home testing initiative is a wreck. It’s worthless. They expect tests to be shipped to families of four within 7-12 days. So, by the time you’ve recovered from a virus with a 99 percent survivability rate, you can test yourself. You simply cannot make this up. Also, what if you have five members of your family? Democrats have nothing to run on—and Joe is Chernobyl. He’s radioactive to Democrats nationwide. Oh, and SCOTUS gutted his COVID vaccine proposal. He’s posting ‘Ls’ all over, a tell-tale sign of a failed presidency and we still have three more years of this clown. 

Most Popular