Here's the Interesting Tidbit About All Those Doctors Who Called Joe Rogan a Menace to Public Health

Joe Rogan is a podcaster, UFC commentator, actor, comedian, and commentator. He’s also not a hardcore conservative. He backed Bernie Sanders during the 2020 primaries. He’s for universal health care. He’s just an independent thinker. He’ll venture off the reservation, and you all know the penalty for that in liberal America. So, he’s been villainized as a “menace to public health” by the so-called experts. He contracted COVID last September and was prescribed ivermectin to manage his symptoms. To the Left’s great dismay, Rogan survived, along with 99 percent of other persons who have become infected with this virus. He’s against mandates which do not make him anti-vaccine, though it’s become one and the same for those on the Left. You must be jabbed, no exceptions—that’s the mind of the American liberal when it comes to COVID. Funny since these are the same people who think the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine makes kids autistic.

Katie wrote about the smear campaign against Rogan, including an interview he had with CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta, in October where he called out CNN for smearing him for days. Gupta appears to agree:

Rogan took Gupta to task over CNN anchors repeatedly lying about his use of Ivermectin to treat Wuhan coronavirus. The discussion took place in Rogan's Texas studio, and Gupta is seen squirming in his chair as Rogan repeatedly asked him why, as a doctor, he never corrected false claims that Ivermectin was only for use as a horse dewormer. "Do you think that's a problem that your news network lies? Dude, they lied and said I was taking horse dewormer," Rogan said. "It was prescribed to me by a doctor." "They shouldn't have called it that," Gupta said. "Why did they do that? You didn't ask? You're the medical guy over there," Rogan followed up. "It's defamatory. It's a lie."

There was chatter that Rogan could have sued the network but that didn’t happen. He might have had a case. Now, the experts are trying to get the mob going to cancel Rogan’s podcast because…he speaks his mind (via The Guardian):

A total of 270 US doctors, scientists, healthcare professionals and professors have written an open letter to streaming company Spotify, expressing concern about medical misinformation on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, listed as the platform’s most popular program. The letter asks the platform to “establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform”. It accuses controversial host Joe Rogan’s show of having a “concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the Covid-19 pandemic”. The letter was first reported by Rolling Stone, which quoted Katrine Wallace, an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois Chicago school of public health, calling Rogan “a menace to public health” for airing anti-vaccine ideology.

Yeah, not everyone is a “doctor.” Not everyone is even a medical expert. We have dentists and veterinarians on this list, folks. Our friends at Twitchy had it first:

The 270 signatories to a letter include multiple nurses, pharmacists, and even includes a veterinarian.



Saying "270 doctors" is simply not accurate. https://t.co/LoDhw2FAxV https://t.co/vb8X7M6O07 pic.twitter.com/midAhyfVP7 — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) January 16, 2022

Letter reads in part: “As physicians, we bear the arduous weight of a pandemic that has stretched our medical systems to its limits," & it calls for Spotify to censor Rogan.



Neither reported co author of the letter is a physician. So... the letter itself is misinformation. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) January 16, 2022

So if 270 health experts tell Spotify Joe Rogan is pushing misinfo we ought to take note. But if 61,000+ health experts sign the Great Barrington Declaration, stating grave concerns about current Covid policies it isn’t even a blip on the MSM radar. ?? Hmm. Yes. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/tNFNOdnD1p — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) January 15, 2022

Look, I’m not a religious listener of Rogan’s podcast, but will certainly support his right to say whatever he wants on his show. And if a dentist can’t handle it, that’s tough news for him or her.