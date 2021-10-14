Watch Joe Rogan Make CNN's Dr. Gupta Squirm for Lying About Ivermectin

Comedian, UFC analyst and the world's most popular podcaster Joe Rogan, recently hosted CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta on his show.
During the interview, Rogan took Gupta to task over CNN anchors repeatedly lying about his use of Ivermectin to treat Wuhan coronavirus. The discussion took place in Rogan's Texas studio, and Gupta is seen squirming in his chair as Rogan repeatedly asked him why, as a doctor, he never corrected false claims that Ivermectin was only for use as a horse dewormer.
"Do you think that's a problem that your news network lies? Dude, they lied and said I was taking horse dewormer," Rogan said. "It was prescribed to me by a doctor."
"They shouldn't have called it that," Gupta said.
"Why did they do that? You didn't ask? You're the medical guy over there," Rogan followed up. "It's defamatory. It's a lie."
Rogan contracted the virus in September. He took a number of treatments and quickly recovered from the disease without the vaccine.
In 2015, Ivermectin won a Nobel Prize and is credited with helping billions of people around the world with a number of infections. From NobelPrize.org:
William C. Campbell, an expert in parasite biology working in the USA, acquired Omura’s Streptomyces cultures and explored their efficacy. Campbell showed that a component from one of the cultures was remarkably efficient against parasites in domestic and farm animals. The bioactive agent was purified and named Avermectin, which was subsequently chemically modified to a more effective compound called Ivermectin. Ivermectin was later tested in humans with parasitic infections and effectively killed parasite larvae (microfilaria) (Figure 3). Collectively, Omura and Campbell’s contributions led to the discovery of a new class of drugs with extraordinary efficacy against parasitic diseases.
The discoveries of Avermectin and Artemisinin have fundamentally changed the treatment of parasitic diseases. Today the Avermectin-derivative Ivermectin is used in all parts of the world that are plagued by parasitic diseases. Ivermectin is highly effective against a range of parasites, has limited side effects and is freely available across the globe. The importance of Ivermectin for improving the health and wellbeing of millions of individuals with River Blindness and Lymphatic Filariasis, primarily in the poorest regions of the world, is immeasurable. Treatment is so successful that these diseases are on the verge of eradication, which would be a major feat in the medical history of humankind. Malaria infects close to 200 million individuals yearly. Artemisinin is used in all Malaria-ridden parts of the world. When used in combination therapy, it is estimated to reduce mortality from Malaria by more than 20% overall and by more than 30% in children. For Africa alone, this means that more than 100 000 lives are saved each year.
The discoveries of Avermectin and Artemisinin have revolutionized therapy for patients suffering from devastating parasitic diseases. Campbell, Omura and Tu have transformed the treatment of parasitic diseases. The global impact of their discoveries and the resulting benefit to mankind are immeasurable.