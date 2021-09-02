The Left Loses Their Minds Over Joe Rogan Taking Ivermectin, A Drug That Won a Nobel Prize

The world's most famous and successful podcaster, Joe Rogan, announced last night that he contracted Wuhan coronavirus.

Because Rogan has been a proponent of Americans making their own choices about whether to get vaccinated, opposing government mandates, the Left is having a meltdown and attacking him for the treatments he used to get better...in just three days.

Over the past few weeks, the leftist media has been especially hostile to the drug Ivermectin and has referred to it as a "horse drug." But the science, reality and history show the medication won a Nobel Prize in 2015 for human use.

From NobelPrize.org:

William C. Campbell, an expert in parasite biology working in the USA, acquired Omura’s Streptomyces cultures and explored their efficacy. Campbell showed that a component from one of the cultures was remarkably efficient against parasites in domestic and farm animals. The bioactive agent was purified and named Avermectin, which was subsequently chemically modified to a more effective compound called Ivermectin. Ivermectin was later tested in humans with parasitic infections and effectively killed parasite larvae (microfilaria) (Figure 3). Collectively, Omura and Campbell’s contributions led to the discovery of a new class of drugs with extraordinary efficacy against parasitic diseases. The discoveries of Avermectin and Artemisinin have fundamentally changed the treatment of parasitic diseases. Today the Avermectin-derivative Ivermectin is used in all parts of the world that are plagued by parasitic diseases. Ivermectin is highly effective against a range of parasites, has limited side effects and is freely available across the globe. The importance of Ivermectin for improving the health and wellbeing of millions of individuals with River Blindness and Lymphatic Filariasis, primarily in the poorest regions of the world, is immeasurable. Treatment is so successful that these diseases are on the verge of eradication, which would be a major feat in the medical history of humankind. Malaria infects close to 200 million individuals yearly. Artemisinin is used in all Malaria-ridden parts of the world. When used in combination therapy, it is estimated to reduce mortality from Malaria by more than 20% overall and by more than 30% in children. For Africa alone, this means that more than 100 000 lives are saved each year. The discoveries of Avermectin and Artemisinin have revolutionized therapy for patients suffering from devastating parasitic diseases. Campbell, Omura and Tu have transformed the treatment of parasitic diseases. The global impact of their discoveries and the resulting benefit to mankind are immeasurable.

While the federal government hasn't issued an official approval for Ivermectin to be used as a treatment for Wuhan coronavirus, to mock the drug as one only given to animals is counter to reality and anti-science. Many who have been diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus and have taken the drug say it helped them to recover from the disease.