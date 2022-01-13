The Liberal Meltdown About SCOTUS Ruling on Vaccine Mandates Was Delicious

When Joe Biden has a bad day, it’s a great one for America. The Supreme Court has blocked his COVID vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more. This was the law slated to be enforced by OSHA. In a 6-3 ruling, the Court had a clear message to Joe: you can’t do that. Katie has more:

The ruling on vaccine requirements for private businesses with more than 100 employees was decided 6-3. Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer dissented. "The Secretary of Labor, acting through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, recently enacted a vaccine mandate for much of the Nation’s work force. The mandate, which employers must enforce, applies to roughly 84 million workers, covering virtually all employers with at least 100 employees. It requires that covered workers receive a COVID–19 vaccine, and it pre-empts contrary state laws. The only exception is for workers who obtain a medical test each week at their own expense and on their own time, and also wear a mask each workday," the opinion states. "OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress. Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID–19 pandemic, it has declined to enact any measure similar to what OSHA has promulgated here. Many States, businesses, and nonprofit organizations challenged OSHA’s rule in Courts of Appeals across the country." "The Fifth Circuit initially entered a stay. But when the cases were consolidated before the Sixth Circuit, that court lifted the stay and allowed OSHA’s rule to take effect. Applicants now seek emergency relief from this Court, arguing that OSHA’s mandate exceeds its statutory authority and is otherwise unlawful. Agreeing that applicants are likely to prevail, we grant their applications and stay the rule," the opinion continues. Further, the Justices pointed out the risk from Wuhan coronavirus exists outside of the work place and therefore, limits OSHA's regulatory power. "COVID–19 can and does spread at home, in schools, during sporting events, and everywhere else that people gather. That kind of universal risk is no different from the day-to-day dangers that all face from crime, air pollution, or any number of communicable diseases. Permitting OSHA to regulate the hazards of daily life—simply because most Americans have jobs and face those same risks while on the clock—would significantly expand OSHA’s regulatory authority without clear congressional authorization," the ruling states.

The Supreme Court votes 6-3 to block the Biden vaccine mandate. Huge win for federalism and the constitutional rule of law in this country. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 13, 2022

They did, however, uphold the HHS mandate for healthcare workers in a 5-4 decision, but most of the ruling was good for those who value freedom. Being anti-mandate doesn’t mean you are anti-vaccine. This was going to be a mess for businesses at a time when we have a serious labor shortage. It’s a win for the country and sanity. That’s yet another major legal defeat for the Biden push to jab everyone in sight. On top of that, Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) delivered a katana blow to the Democrats’ push to tweak the filibuster to pass their so-called voting rights bill which is really legislation to tilt every election in their favor. No filibuster. No mandates. No Build Back Better. No major legislative wins. And an approval rating at a dismal 33 percent. This is Joe Biden’s presidency, one of epic failure.

Yet, the true popcorn activity on social media right now is to watch liberals vent their frustration that SCOTUS chopped Biden’s vaccine regime at the knees. MSNBC’s Joy Reid went into a full-blown meltdown. There was more talk about packing the court, which will be a topic of discussion now that liberals lost this one. The Left always gets huffy when they lose and then promote initiatives that are authoritarian and unconstitutional to supposedly fix the flaw—and these people think they have a monopoly on institutional defense. Ian Milhiser will surely have a lot to say soon, but he seems to be undergoing a medical procedure.

I want everybody to remember that the Supreme Court has said the government doesn't have the authority to make people wear a mask when it later says it *does* have the authority to force women to give birth against their will. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 13, 2022

Surprise --The Supreme Court’s decision today on OSHA vaccinate-or-test policy is as disconnected from reality as it's wrong on the law. — Katrina vandenHeuvel (@KatrinaNation) January 13, 2022

The 6 SCOTUS right wingers are like “come on in, COVID. Make yourself at home!” https://t.co/vWtjUboiQy — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ?? (@JoyAnnReid) January 13, 2022

But you CAN:

-Amass a personal arsenal

-Freely spread a virus, even to the vulnerable

-Ignore congressional subpoenas (if you’re a Republican), and

-Try to violently overturn an election



Am I missing anything?

2/ — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ?? (@JoyAnnReid) January 13, 2022

You either pack the court or you pack up and go home. https://t.co/nAV7qiAkN3 — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) January 13, 2022

One sentence from the Supreme Court's ruling against an OSHA vaccine rule reveals its upside-down logic https://t.co/yxz2GVzGsh — AlterNet (@AlterNet) January 13, 2022

Fuck. Of course this happens when I’m literally about to go under general anesthesia. https://t.co/c9Yng9cjof — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 13, 2022

This is just a fraction of the reactions. There will be more, but frustration and anger seem to be split between SCOTUS and Sinema, with the latter receiving more of the hate.

Freedom won today. The law won. The Constitution won. All the things that liberals hate won today. Cheers! And Let’s Go, Brandon!