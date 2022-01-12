The Biden Administration Is Compiling Lists of the Unvaccinated

On the local level, we have COVID passport laws being enacted. It's coming to Washington, DC, this week. It's already in effect in New York City. You cannot go to most public places unless you present your papers. It's insanity. It's un-American. I can see this stuff being enacted in Germany, France, and Australia—but not here.

"Where are your papers?" is something I'd never thought I would hear or present if I wanted to eat a hamburger. If COVID was some aerosolized super-Ebola with a 50-80 percent mortality rate, I could understand the lockdown regime. If it were like the Georgia Flu, which wipes out most of the human population in the HBO series "Station Eleven," I would understand. COVID is not that at all. It's a virus with a 99 percent survivability rate. I don't care about long-term effects or "long COVID." Stop being afraid because you don't need to be a doctor to know that being alive is better than being dead. The 836,000 total dead figure is also going to be revised down. The CDC FINALLY announced it was going to basically recount the deaths, separating those who died with COVID and those who died FROM COVID.

We have three vaccines. They prevent death and severe illness. And with Omicron, we know that being fully vaccinated doesn't prevent you from getting infected or spreading the virus. It's like the flu in the sense that the vaccine prevents you from getting potentially steamrolled by the virus. You can still get it, however. There's no shame. There shouldn't be, though liberals have made it so with their arrogance that they couldn't possibly catch an airborne virus. They voted for Biden and listened to Fauci.

Still, the vaccine war is over. Those who want the shot will get it, along with the booster. Those who don't simply won't at this point. Mocking the unvaccinated deaths won't help. Denigrating them won't do anything either. We must realize that 65-70 percent of the population will be vaccinated, and that's the maximum extent of the participation—and we're pretty much there already. It's time to move on regarding creating a more rational policy where the basis is that COVID is now endemic. Instead, we have reports that the Biden administration is compiling lists of religious objectors to the vaccine (via Daily Signal) [emphasis mine]:

A tiny administrative agency in the District of Columbia announced a new policy Tuesday that will likely serve as a model for a whole-of-government push to assemble lists of Americans who object on religious grounds to a COVID-19 vaccine. The Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia—a federal independent entity that assists officers in the District of Columbia courts in formulating release recommendations and providing supervision and services to defendants awaiting trial—announced a new records system that will store the names and “personal religious information” of all employees who make “religious accommodation requests for religious exception from the federally mandated vaccination requirement.” The announcement does not explain why the agency needs to create this list except to say that it will “assist the Agency in the collecting, storing, dissemination, and disposal of employee religious exemption request information collected and maintained by the Agency.” In other words, the list will help the agency make a list. The announcement also does not say what the agency will do with this information after it has decided an employee’s religious accommodation request. And neither does the announcement explain why the Biden administration chose to test this policy in an agency with a majority-black staff, who are both more religious and less vaccinated than other groups. So much for the president’s commitment to “racial equity.”

Yeah, that sounds pretty…peculiar, huh? It's the same with the passport laws. Black Americans and other nonwhites are some of the most resistant to the vaccine, so in a way, Democrats created a medically-based Jim Crow 2.0 at the local level. Still, we shouldn't be shocked by this because this is the second act. If COVID panic porn peddlers want passport laws where you need to present a card to enter, they're going to want an enforcement mechanism for proof of vaccination. What better way to do that than by creating a database? It will start with the objectors, but you know what happens from here. The road to hell is paved with good intentions.