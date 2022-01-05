The Experts Have Finally Been Obliterated By COVID

No one knows what they're doing anymore. No one. For those who have seen the Bond movie "Spectre," the quote from Mr. White about how 007 is a "kite dancing in a hurricane" seems very appropriate as we deal with COVID and the latest Omicron variant. The good news is that this virus mutation produces much milder outcomes regarding infection. It is more contagious. The US had one million new cases yesterday. Whatever happened to Biden's silly promise that he'd shut down the virus? That should have been mocked roundly by everyone. This is an airborne virus. It's out. It's about. China let it escape from a lab. It's endemic now.

There was never going to be a shutting down of COVID, though a host of liberals thought that. Why? Well, Joe is a Democrat, and Trump was an evil Republican. Only Democrats can manage the country, right? Only they could govern what was considered a mess of an administration regarding COVID under Trump. Well, that turned out to be total crap. You all know that.

First, the testing capacity increased under Trump, and we have three vaccines because of…Trump. All Joe did was sit around, enact mandates that caused more mayhem, and didn't get the ball rolling on keeping that testing capacity healthy prior to Omicron's arrival. In fact, administration officials laughed at that proposal. Now more than ever, on both sides, the expert class and their allies in the political echelons have obliterated their credibility. Oh, it's been that way for some time, but even now, their liberal supporters are wondering what's going on?

The fiasco over masks was the start. The vaccine was when this whole circus truly entered its final death throes. We were told it made us bulletproof. I thought that as well. It does prevent serious illness and death. That's the most important part. Concerning curbing transmission, it's not so good. The messaging from day one should probably have been that the shot is like the flu vaccine. You can still catch it, but you won't die from it. You can recover at home. But Biden couldn't say that since Trump first likened COVID to a bad case of the flu. He also wanted to be that guy, the one who led us out the woods, which is a tall order for a man who doesn't know what year we're in and needs a reminder to put on pants every day.

“There’s a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020.”



- Joe Biden, 01/04/2022 pic.twitter.com/zCNM9a6nfU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2022

In July, Biden said to get the shot and take the mask off. That collapsed by Christmas as even the vaccinated were coming down with cases of COVID. There was already a healthy amount of vaccine hesitancy and skepticism. The government mandates didn't help quell the noise, and then the government said it was a good idea to roll out boosters while not answering the many questions millions of Americans had about the vaccine.

As airlines got pinched by Omicron and flight cancelations rose over lack of crew and support staff, the CDC cut the isolation and quarantine time for those exposed to COVID to just five days. If you were asymptomatic for five days, you can return to work. The NFL also tweaked its COVID protocols. This caused the liberal media and their quack COVID panic porn medical guests to go ballistic. The science is saying cut the isolation time. The CDC said so, but because it doesn't feed into the atmosphere of fear—it must be due to corporate interests. Maybe, but also maybe liberal America was exposed to what we knew for months: that the CDC is pretty much a political arm now that blows with whatever wind is out there.

Remember, for the left, science just can't change. It must be rigid and entrenched so they can construct an authoritarian agenda around it. Tweaking quarantine times, coupled with more vaccinated persons getting infected, blew the narrative around the virus regarding the fear and the authority/reasoning behind the mandates. It caused a meltdown.

The left used their media allies and the Democratic Party to weaponize this virus with a 99 percent survivability rate to generate total panic and help them win a presidential election. It cost them the farm. And this isn't a one-off type of deal. This is a potentially generations-long drought in the credibility well. I didn't even reference the CDC's communications with the teachers' unions that pretty much showed the two groups colluding to keep schools closed to generate the very narrative we've been subjected to for two years.

To cap it all off, Biden says this COVID is still a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It's not anymore, Joe.

BIDEN: "This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated." pic.twitter.com/6bxLfbZfJo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2022

It's over. The era of the expert is now truly dead. We must live with COVID. Get the shot, don't get the shot—that's your choice. Not everyone gets the flu shot. The same mindset should be applied here. The flu is contagious. COVID is contagious. There are vaccines for both. And there will be other COVID vaccines in the future as more strains are discovered due to the virus continuing to mutate. That's what they do.

Live with COVID and move on, especially if you're vaccinated and boosted. Hopefully, we can get a little more rational about schools, masks, and other aspects that have driven society mad.

Not wearing a mask alone outside is a start, folks. I can't tell you how many folks I still see doing that.