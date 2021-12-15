Woke

ESPN Rehashes the NASCAR Noose Story That Never Happened

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
ESPN Rehashes the NASCAR Noose Story That Never Happened

Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

ESPN cannot be serious with this special, can they? Did they ignore the FBI report on this matter? Yes, the FBI devoted an insane number of resources to this fake news story that rocked NASCAR who quickly caved to avoid being engulfed by the ‘woke’ mob. They put out a statement faster than you can say ‘Talladega,’ and it was over nothing. Literally nothing. Bubba Wallace claimed a noose was left hanging at his garage spot. Liberal America bought this hook, line, and sinker—and it was all fake. There was no noose. It was a garage tie that was left there from the previous year. It’s all been documented. Why is ESPN doubling down on something that never happened? It never happened

The delicious part about this is that the special aired days after the Jussie Smollett verdict was handed down finally exposing the actor for orchestrating a hate crime hoax in Chicago. This is no different. There are two race-based incidents that never happened. You all know the answer regarding why they’re recycling this garbage. It’s about the narrative. Facts don’t matter. The apples are the bananas when it comes to these stories that almost always are exposed as hoaxes. Remember the poop swastika at Mizzou? Never happened. There was also another 2020 ‘noose’ story that rocked Oakland, California. It was exercise equipment.  

The Left sure knows how to execute a good hate crime hoax. And the white liberals who dominate the media landscape always, ALWAYS fall for it. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Elon Musk Shuts Down 'Senator Karen' Elizabeth Warren with 3 Tweets
Spencer Brown
Denver Public Schools: 'Families of Color Playground Night' Orchestrated at the Request of Black Families
Landon Mion
Pelosi Claims Build Back Better Act 'Lowers Costs'
Landon Mion
Connecticut Senator Touts Build Back Better Act at Communist Party Awards Ceremony
Landon Mion
House Democrats Block Bill That Would Force DHS to Finish Construction of Border Wall
Julio Rosas
Psaki Cornered on Biden's Lies About Americans Stranded in Afghanistan
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular