It happened again. And it’s always in the most woke enclaves of the country. We’re back on the Left Coast. In Seattle, two white folks were busted for being fake Indians. They caught Elizabeth Warren syndrome, but in this case—there will be charges. They were selling merchandise at various galleries which is a violation of the Indian Arts and Crafts Act. No, I’m not kidding (via NY Post):

Two Washington state artists have been being charged with pretending to be Native American carvers to sell works at downtown Seattle galleries. Lewis Anthony Rath, 52, and Jerry Chris Van Dyke, 67, were charged separately by the feds with violating the Indian Arts and Crafts Act, which prohibits misrepresentation in the selling of American Indian or Alaska Native arts and crafts, authorities said Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Rath falsely claimed to be part of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, and Van Dyke pretended to be a member in the Nez Perce Tribe. The goods they put up for sale included masks, totem poles and pendants sold in 2019 at Raven’s Nest Treasure in Pike Place Market and at Ye Olde Curiosity Shop along Seattle’s waterfront, authorities said. “By flooding the market with counterfeit Native American art and craftwork, these crimes cheat the consumer, undermine the economic livelihood of Native American artists, and impair Indian culture,” Edward Grace, assistant director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement, said in a news release.

What is it with the white folks trying to be black, Native American, Hispanic, or any other race? We get it, white liberals. You, people, hate being white, but your progressive roots doesn’t give you the green light to just hijack other races. The irony is that this is exactly what they rail against…which is colonialism, right? Isn’t that their rules? They complain that white people are cooking foods that aren’t culturally appropriate…but will totally fake being nonwhite or indigenous. Rachel Dolezal faked being black. Elizabeth Warren is a fake Indian. We have these two fake Indians. Up north, in Canada, Carrie Bourassa, who used to be viewed as one of the nation’s leading experts on indigenous people’s health, was exposed as a total fraud.

White liberals are the worst. That’s the moral of the story.