Woke

ICYMI: Another 'Indigenous' Person Was Exposed As a Total Fraud

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Nov 26, 2021 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
ICYMI: Another 'Indigenous' Person Was Exposed As a Total Fraud

Source: monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

I almost forgot about this one. Sorry, folks—it's an older story, but one that's always relevant given the left's obsession with being politically correct. And when Sen. Liz Warren (D-MA), our fake Indian, decided to open her stupid mouth about how turkey farmers have colluded to jack up prices, I just had to circle back to this story. Before I start, Warren thinks turkey farmers are a cartel? She's been scalped of common sense. 

Back to fake Indians, we have this story coming from Canada. Carrie Bourassa was marketed as one of the nation's leading experts in indigenous people's health. She got all dressed up. She gave what was supposedly her real name, and it's all a lie (via CBC): 

With a feather in her hand and a bright blue shawl and Métis sash draped over her shoulders, Carrie Bourassa made her entrance to deliver a TEDx Talk at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon in September 2019, where she detailed her personal rags-to-riches story.

“My name is Morning Star Bear,” she said, choking up. “I’m just going to say it — I’m emotional.”

The crowd applauded and cheered.

“I’m Bear Clan. I’m Anishinaabe Métis from Treaty Four Territory,” Bourassa said, explaining that she grew up in Regina’s inner city in a dysfunctional family surrounded by addiction, violence and racism.

That's the backstory from a CBC article in late October. Of course, the bombshell is that this woman is of European descent. Also, it was her colleagues that called her out. Bourassa is now on academic leave following this revelation, along with the removal from her government advisory roles (via The Guardian): 

She recently stepped down from her role as scientific director for Indigenous peoples health at the Canadian Institute of Health Research (CIHR). Bourassa had been described by the CIHR as “a Métis woman, a highly regarded Indigenous researcher” who “has been a selfless leader and a tireless champion for all Indigenous peoples in this country”.

The CBC investigation has drawn comparisons with the case of Rachel Dolezal, an American academic and activist who was accused of passing herself off as black. A Métis professor who worked with Bourassa told CBC she was “the modern-day Grey Owl” – a reference to Archibald Stansfeld Belaney, the British-born conservationist and writer who passed himself off as a Native American in the early 20th century.

CBC reported that people who worked with Bourassa had expressed disquiet about her account of her ancestry, and some examined her genealogical records, which reportedly showed that her ancestors were of Russian, Polish and Czechoslovakian descent.

In an email to CBC, Bourassa said she had been adopted as Métis by a friend of her grandfather and had subsequently been adopted into other communities. She accused the broadcaster of running a “smear campaign” against her, adding she was “shocked and dismayed at the recent attack on my identity”.

So, she has just as much Native American blood as I do—and I have none. This reeks of Warren's "we have high cheekbones" story to explain her racial hoax. It's always the white liberals going to extreme lengths to be insufferable. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Administration is Reacting to New Omicron Variant By Doing What Trump Was Once Called 'Xenophobic' For
Rebecca Downs
Dollar Tree Announces Most Items Will Now Cost $1.25, And Inflation is To Blame
Rebecca Downs

Lawmakers Warn: Another Land Grab Is Coming from Putin
Katie Pavlich
WaPo's Alternate Thanksgiving Menu to 'Mitigate Effects of Global Warming,' Includes Crickets in Pie Crust
Rebecca Downs
Did Donald Trump Tease His Next Presidential Run in His Thanksgiving Day Message?
Rebecca Downs
Poll: Majority Were Willing to Have Normal Thanksgiving without Masks or Vaccine Requirement
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular