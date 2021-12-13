What!? The CDC has Different Guidelines for the Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Regarding Tornado Warnings

The southern United States was rocked by severe tornados. Kentucky bore the brunt of it. The death toll is at least 50. It could go higher as whole communities have been wiped out. It’s tragic. It’s horrific. Liberal America thought it befitting to mock and lecture us about climate change. Oh, and some clowns thought this should be weaponized against Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell. Yet, while that story is insane, it gets worse. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has separate guidelines for the vaccinated and unvaccinated in the COVID era for shelter-in-place warnings. The great account Libs of Tik Tok noted this difference in the tornado warnings:

Guys if you’re under tornado warning, review the CDC guidelines before going to a shelter. There are different guidelines for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The first step is find a vaccine pic.twitter.com/Ltc5KZSn2t — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 12, 2021

Right, because when there’s a massive twister barreling towards me, the first thought on my mind is the COVID vaccine. What is this? People are worried about survival and not getting killed by the twister or the flying debris. They couldn’t give a baker’s you-know-what about the vaccination status. None of that matters when the most destructive storm ravages the state. And this is why liberals are mocked, dear friends. This is why even self-described liberals, like Bill Maher, know why their side is subjected to pervasive eye-rolling from everyone else. It’s the total lack of common sense. On top of that, there’s the insufferable snobbiness from the Left. That’s not present here, but the fact that the CDC thinks that people will take into account COVID vaccines when a violent tornado is racing toward them is peak insanity.

Another example: