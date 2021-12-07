After Denying Responsibility for Killing the Woman He Shot, Alec Baldwin Flees Twitter

Alec Baldwin shot and killed someone. He may deny responsibility, which is eerie since that’s what murderers do—but he now says he didn’t pull the trigger on the set of his new film ‘Rust’ last October. The plot of the film involves an accidental killing. You cannot make this up. The conditions on the set were said to be not so good. The previous film crew walked off set on the day of the shooting. Live ammunition was also on set. It was a disaster. An assistant director reportedly gave Baldwin a ‘cold gun,’ which he obviously didn’t check to see if it was safe. He pulled the triggered and hit director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins later died of her injuries.

Baldwin has admitted that his career might be over, which probably should have happened in 2003 when he did The Cat in the Hat. Still, Baldwin says he’s not guilty which is just as bizarre as his impromptu presser on the side of the road in Vermont where he offered word salad about the incident. What stuck out was his referring to Hutchins as a friend and how he took her out to dinner before he shot her. That interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos was…something. As you’d expect, Alec and his fake Spanish wife, Hilaria, have fled Twitter (via NY Post):

the List works pic.twitter.com/MwAL8bd8mP — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 6, 2021

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, have both deleted their main Twitter accounts just days after the Hollywood star’s interview denying blame in the shooting death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor’s main @alecbaldwin account — which he had used for earlier official statements over the fatal “Rust” shooting — had been deleted by late Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter noted. Users trying to find the much-used account are now met with the message, “This account doesn’t exist.” At the time, Baldwin’s foundation account, @ABFalecbaldwin, was still active, as was his wife account @HilariaBaldwin, the media outlet said. But by Monday, both of those accounts had also been deleted. Baldwin’s other verified Twitter account, @alecbaldwin__, one he calls “a social media phantom limb,” was still up Monday. He has not tweeted from it since Oct. 19. […] He also swore off the site in 2011 when he was booted from a Los Angeles-to-New York City flight for freaking out at crew members, and again before his wedding in 2012 after brawling with photographers. He left again in 2013, writing “f–k this twitter” after threatening to “f–k up” a “toxic little queen” reporter for the Daily Mail who’d accused Hilaria of posting a series of upbeat tweets during the funeral of James Gandolfini. In 2014, Baldwin insisted in a 5,000-word pity piece for New York magazine titled “I Give Up” that he wasn’t just leaving social media but saying goodbye to “public life.”

Rust was being filmed in New Mexico. Local authorities are not taking any legal options off the table. It’s now considered a criminal investigation. Liberal lawyers Gloria Allred also said that Baldwin is still responsible for the shooting since he's a producer.