A Colorado Sheriff's Department Had a Christmas Tweet That Triggered Liberal America. Here's Why.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Dec 07, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) had an awesome Christmas photo where he and his family posed with a variety of firearms. They hoped Santa Claus would bring them ammunition this year. Well, this triggered liberal America like no other. I mean, it was a level-five meltdown. Some said it was tone-deaf because of the recent shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan. CNN went on a lengthy tirade saying that it was not in the spirit of Christmas or something. We all know why they freaked out. Liberals hate guns. They hate gun owners. They view it as a disreputable activity, and they cannot tolerate it one bit. That’s the Left. So, it shouldn’t shock anyone that a local sheriff’s department in Colorado is being raked over the coals for having a Christmas tweet of their own that promotes civil rights. It featured Santy Claus (via The Hill):

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) posted a pic of a man depicted as Old Saint Nick sitting down as an employee fills out paperwork for the beloved Christmas figure to carry a fireman. 

The department’s tweet was meant to advertise concealed handgun permits, sharing that it has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits through its office.

[…]

Twitter users objected to the taste and timing of the message, pointing to the recent mass shooting in Oxford, Mich., in which a high schooler killed four classmates and wounded seven others, The Washington Post reported. 

“I’m sitting here in downtown Oxford, MI, waiting for the candlelight vigil to start to pay tribute to 4 students who were murdered by a handgun smuggled into the school,” one person responded to EPCSO's tweet. “But by all means, tell kids Santa carries a concealed weapon.”

“I don't think the idea of Santa needing a handgun is as uplifting as you think it is,” another person tweeted.

These people are just addicted to being outraged. It’s a local sheriff’s department. Relax. You don’t need to go full froth on everything. Unless it’s truly something terrible, like the 9/11 terror attacks, this sort of stuff is so low on the Richter scale. You can just ignore something that you find offensive and get on with your life, which I know is hard for the Left because they find the entire Christmas season offensive. They need the Frank Underwood treatment. 

“Nobody can hear you. Nobody cares about you. Nothing will come of this.”

This is America. We have a right to own firearms. Tens of millions own firearms. Millions have concealed carry permits. Sorry, liberals—you lose, and good day. 

May the God, who you hate, bestow blessings on your house this Christmas season. 

