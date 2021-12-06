The Christmas Photo That Caused Liberal America to Fully Meltdown

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has set liberal America aflame with a simple Christmas photo of his family. They all posed with firearms. Does this warrant a special counsel investigation? Does this mean the FBI should raid the home? Nope. It just makes the Left upset because it’s something they find abhorrent. It’s funny. The party that loves to stay out of people’s business, and who make that point when it comes to killing babies, are sure concerned about what happens in the privacy of Congressman Massie’s home. CNN wasted time on this, saying how it was insensitive given the recent shooting in Michigan. Oh, and it doesn’t convey the message of peace on Earth. It was a nauseating lecture that no one wants to hear, especially from the network that keeps a dude who masturbated in front of others on a Zoom call employed. Yet, if you search Thomas Massie on Google, he sure did trigger a meltdown (via WaPo):

Merry Christmas! ??

ps. Santa, please bring ammo. ?? pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021

They are looking straight at the camera, smiling wide. The parents are sitting on a black leather couch, in front of a festive Christmas tree that is flanked by younger members of the family. It would be a standard holiday family portrait if not for one unexpected detail: Everyone in the image is holding a long gun. The photo was posted on Twitter by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) on Saturday, along with the caption: “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.” A wave of outrage followed. […] The furor over the photo comes days after authorities accused 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley of using a semiautomatic handgun purchased by his father to shoot students at Oxford High School. In addition to the four killed, seven were injured. The case has reignited debate over the nation’s gun laws, as well as spurred discussion about whether parents should be held accountable when their child is accused of a mass shooting. In an unusual move, prosecutors have charged Crumbley’s parents in the case. […] Critics disparaged Massie’s post as insensitive and tone deaf at best, and spiteful and irresponsible at worst, while supporters said the photo in itself doesn’t bear any connection to the shooting in Michigan. “I’m pro second amendment, but this isn’t supporting right to keep and bear arms, this is a gun fetish,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who has frequently broken ranks with his fellow Republicans, wrote on Twitter.

Oh, of course, Kinzinger would find this offensive. Also, he’s not really Republican anymore. He’s a soon-to-be-ex-congressman and persona non grata. If this triggers liberals, allow me to say something else they would find offensive: Merry Christmas.

I hope the congressman gets lots of ammunition as well.