Black Friday Gun Sales Can Best Be Summed Up with Two Words

Holy shrimp! No, that’s not the two words I’d used to describe Black Friday gun sales, but it’s close. It was a good day for the gun industry and American civil rights. With Democrats back in power and acting like idiots, they’re back to being the best sales team for the number one item they hate: firearms. Seriously, it’s hilarious to see such an anti-gun party do everything they can to make sure that everyone rushes to buy firearms and thereby forever killing chances of shredding the Second Amendment. Democrats pay for their anti-gun antics. We’ve seen it.

With economic security in doubt, lawlessness in our cities, and violent crime spiking, it’s no shock why Americans are rushing to gun stores to procure means of protection. With a new COVID lockdown possible, it just gives Americans yet another reason to stock up. Stephen Gutowski of The Reload wrote about the Black Friday sales, which could be summed up with two words: “truly remarkable” (via Reload):

Additionally, the total for the week leading up to Black Friday topped 687,788 checks. The numbers indicate the demand for guns has not decelerated significantly since last year, according to the industry. “We’re still seeing a very strong appetite for firearm ownership in America,” Mark Oliva, a spokesman for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, told The Reload. While most months in 2021 have seen lower gun sales numbers than 2020, they haven’t dropped far and still occasionally outstrip 2020 demand. That indicates the new normal for gun sales will remain well above what it had been pre-pandemic. In fact, more guns were sold through September 2021 than all of 2019. “This figure of over 687,000 background checks is truly remarkable,” Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and CEO, said in a statement. “This year has already been shaping up to be the second strongest year for firearm sales on record, second only to 2020’s record-breaking number of 21 million background checks for a firearm sale. We anticipate, based on annual data, that firearm sales will rise during the final month of the year coinciding with hunting seasons and holiday sales.” The industry has struggled to keep up with the unprecedented demand seen throughout the country since March of last year. Long lines formed, and store shelves were stripped dry as the coronavirus accelerated the urgency to provide for their own safety while facing meat and supply shortages. When rioting came in summer 2020, the lines started up again, and millions more Americans became first-time gun owners. The surge has left manufacturers scrambling to increase production. Many of the biggest gun companies have been able to significantly increase production and profits. Smith & Wesson banked the first billion-dollar year for a gunmaker in American history. Bartozzie said the number of sales on Black Friday “underscores” not just sustained demand but the “resilience of the firearm and ammunition industry to meet that demand.”

It’s as American as apple pie. Yet, the supply chain issues might put a wrinkle in some purchases. On top of that, there was already a massive ammunition shortage. Due to the COVID pandemic, we saw some nine million new gun owners in 2020. These first timers put pressure on the ammo market, which already doesn’t have 9mm and .223/5.56 ammunition readily available. The price of copper and materials have hit 50-year highs. Both calibers are some of the most used by gun owners—and we could see these shortages last for another 18 months to two years.

Still, great to see Americans go out and continue to exercise their constitutional right to own firearms.