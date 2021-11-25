GOP Congresswoman: Give Kyle Rittenhouse a Medal...Specifically This One

Kyle Rittenhouse’s long legal nightmare is over. It was a national nightmare. He was smeared as a white supremacist. He’s not. We were told he crossed state lines with a rifle he was not able to own. Also, a lie. He killed two white guys, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, in self-defense. He shot Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm as well, but that was after the former pointed his handgun at him. All three guys were white. The media thought the two dead guys were black and this was a Black Lives Matter protest. It was not. It was a riot.

The 2020 Kenosha riots were sparked by the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man. Blake is still alive. That was yet another lie spewed by the Left—they either heavily insinuated or outright said that he was dead. Kyle should try and lead a normal life as best he can. Come back for the legal motions against those who smeared him, but just walk away—and don’t be suckered into jobs on the Hill or anything. The only time he should consider going to Congress is in the off chance he wins the congressional gold medal, which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is backing (via The Hill):

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced a bill on Tuesday to award Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal for "protecting the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020." The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor Congress can award an individual or institution. It is highly unlikely the bill will go anywhere in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate, and it has no co-sponsors. Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two protesters in Kenosha and wounded a third, was acquitted last week by a jury of all charges, including intentional homicide. "Kyle Rittenhouse deserves to be remembered as a hero who defended his community, protected businesses, and acted lawfully in the face of lawlessness. I’m proud to file this legislation to award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal," Greene said in a statement to The Hill.

I am for anything that supports the rule of law. I am also for MTG continuing her ongoing war with the Left. This is troll game expert level stuff here. For days, we were told how this case was the sign that white supremacy is everywhere, and that the justice system just doesn’t work for black people. Wrong. That narrative got wrecked in less than a week when the Ahmaud Arbery verdict was handed down. All three defendants in that trial, all white, were found guilty of murder in Georgia. Arbery was chased down by Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., in 2020. Madeline wrote it up:

After deliberating for a total of 11 hours, a jury reached a verdict at 1:21 p.m on Wednesday. A jury has found all three men charged in the killing of Arbery guilty of murder. Travis McMichael has been found guilty on all nine counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony. Travis McMichael faces a sentence of up to life in prison without the possibility of parole on each murder charge. He faces 20 years on each aggravated assault charge. He faces 10 years on the false imprisonment charge, and 5 years on the criminal attempt to commit a felony charge. […] On February 23, 2020, Arbery, who was unarmed, was jogging near Brunswick, Georgia when he was fatally shot after being pursued by Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael in a vehicle. Bryan, their neighbor, filmed Arbery’s death from a separate vehicle. All three men were arrested in May last year.

Our legal system handed down two good verdicts. That's a fact.