MSNBC: Rittenhouse Trial Was 'Designed to Protect White Conservatives Who Kill''

MSNBC is having a normal day after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was read today. He was found not guilty on all counts. Now, the great liberal media meltdown is upon us. It’s not shocking. As our own Julio Rosas tweeted, if you’re shaken by these verdicts—you need better news sources. Right now, there appears to be a lot of misinformation over who was actually shot by Rittenhouse in a lawful instance of self-defense. It was two white dudes. Joseph Rosenbaum, a pedophile, and Anthony Huber, a rapist, and wife-beater, were shot and killed when they attacked Rittenhouse during the Kenosha riots last summer. They were both white. There are progressives who think the Rittenhouse trial was a racially motivated shooting. It was not. What started it was the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, who is a black man and he’s still alive.

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson implies there will be more deadly incidents like this, saying the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was "a vindication of vigilanteism" and driving "across state lines carrying a military-style assault weapon" to threaten people pic.twitter.com/OL5Gsim8iL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 19, 2021

NBC News legal analyst complains about the "toxic" and "really dangerous combination of liberal self-defense laws...and the accessibility of guns" that was exploited by Kyle Rittenhouse even though it was his fault that he "put" himself "in danger" pic.twitter.com/d7LkoeXEPd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 19, 2021

So, it should not shock us that MSNBC decided to have this take on the Rittenhouse shooting (via Reidout Blog):

Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third during anti-police brutality demonstrations in Wisconsin last year, has been found not guilty of homicide — an outrageous yet unsurprising verdict in a trial marred by controversy. Rittenhouse, who is white, was 17 when he traveled from his hometown in northeast Illinois to the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year armed with his semi-automatic rifle. On the night of Aug. 25, 2020, as he carried his gun through the streets, Rittenhouse shot dead Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27. […] The case had the makings of an acquittal before the trial even began. The outcome seemed clear even before an almost exclusively white jury pool was selected, even before Judge Bruce Schroeder created an uproar by ruling that the slain protesters could be referred to as “rioters” and “looters” but not “victims," even before Schroeder refused to punish Rittenhouse for what prosecutors said amounted to a violation of his bond conditions. Rittenhouse is a white teen who abides by white rules, and white people empathetic to those rules seemed poised to insulate him from repercussions. The day he pleaded not guilty to felony homicide, Rittenhouse flashed a white supremacist symbol and was “loudly serenaded” by a group of men at a bar who belted out the anthem of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, according to prosecutors. […] Conservatives are encouraging white vigilantes like Rittenhouse to police progressive spaces by all means. As one Slate article put it last year, “'Own the Libs' Is Gradually Morphing Into 'Kill the Libs.'” The jury’s decision was a dangerous endorsement of that vision.

Again, who cares about the jury’s composition if everyone involved in this case was white. One white guy defended himself from…three other white guys who tried to kill him. Period.

The liberal media bubble is loaded with crap. It’s a cesspool. You all know this, but basic facts obviously didn’t make it through the filter here. That’s why the Left looks like they’re snorting lines of cocaine concerning their reactions, and why we’re over here, the folks who followed the case and trials, are wondering if everyone is taking crazy pills.