Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecutor Might Have Broken the Law with AR-15 Demonstration

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is about to end. The prosecution and the defense delivered closing argument yesterday. Now, the jury is deliberating. Rittenhouse was 17 years old at the time when he shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joe Rosenbaum in Kenosha, Wisconsin during the 2020 riots. He claims it was self-defense—and the video evidence sure backs that up. The testimony of Gaige Grosskreutz who was also shot by Rittenhouse in the arm also blew up the prosecution’s case. He admitted to being shot once he pointed his firearm at Rittenhouse. Huber and Rosenbaum were also no angels. Huber was a rapist and a wife beater. Rosenbaum was a convicted sexual predator. I’m not shedding any tears for them. Our own Julio Rosas is covering the trial at Kenosha right now.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger has been the main clown in this spectacle, making so many odd remarks and arguments that you sort of get lost in this spaghetti of insanity. The judge even reprimanded him for trying to pull a fast one when it came to the criteria concerning cross-examination. Oh, and he pointed an AR-15 at folks inside the courtroom. He was demonstrating something concerning the weapon but ironically didn’t consider basic gun safety during the demonstration which might have run afoul of the law. I’m not kidding.

Aaron Walker, an attorney, zeroed in on the citation in a lengthy thread that also explained why he felt Binger was a terrible lawyer who he would have fired if he oversaw the DA’s office. And yes, the meme economists took stock as well of this potential foul-up. The man has his finger on the trigger. The rifle is not being pointed in a safe direction. It’s a mess.

