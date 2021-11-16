Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecutor Might Have Broken the Law with AR-15 Demonstration

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecutor Might Have Broken the Law with AR-15 Demonstration

Source: Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is about to end. The prosecution and the defense delivered closing argument yesterday. Now, the jury is deliberating. Rittenhouse was 17 years old at the time when he shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joe Rosenbaum in Kenosha, Wisconsin during the 2020 riots. He claims it was self-defense—and the video evidence sure backs that up. The testimony of Gaige Grosskreutz who was also shot by Rittenhouse in the arm also blew up the prosecution’s case. He admitted to being shot once he pointed his firearm at Rittenhouse. Huber and Rosenbaum were also no angels. Huber was a rapist and a wife beater. Rosenbaum was a convicted sexual predator. I’m not shedding any tears for them. Our own Julio Rosas is covering the trial at Kenosha right now.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger has been the main clown in this spectacle, making so many odd remarks and arguments that you sort of get lost in this spaghetti of insanity. The judge even reprimanded him for trying to pull a fast one when it came to the criteria concerning cross-examination. Oh, and he pointed an AR-15 at folks inside the courtroom. He was demonstrating something concerning the weapon but ironically didn’t consider basic gun safety during the demonstration which might have run afoul of the law. I’m not kidding.

Aaron Walker, an attorney, zeroed in on the citation in a lengthy thread that also explained why he felt Binger was a terrible lawyer who he would have fired if he oversaw the DA’s office. And yes, the meme economists took stock as well of this potential foul-up. The man has his finger on the trigger. The rifle is not being pointed in a safe direction. It’s a mess.

Lock him up!

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Mayorkas Admits Afghans Weren't Fully Vetted Before Arriving in the U.S.
Katie Pavlich
New Poll Shows Where Americans Stand on Overturning Roe v. Wade
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Mayorkas Confirms Illegal Immigrants Can Sign Up for Taxpayer Funded Payments
Katie Pavlich

Biden's DHS Secretary Eviscerated for Indulging 'Whipgate' Hoax
Spencer Brown

Sinking Ship? Another Democrat Announces Retirement From Congress
Madeline Leesman
China's COVID Goons Beat a Corgi to Death While Its Owner Watched from Quarantine
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular