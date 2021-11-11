coronavirus

COVID Isn't the Only Virus Where Fauci Gave the Public Bad Advice

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
COVID Isn't the Only Virus Where Fauci Gave the Public Bad Advice

Source: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

He’s the most insufferable man in Washington. He thinks he’s an emperor. He feels like he’s never wrong. He’s been exposed as someone who oversaw grants that very well could have led to the creation of the coronavirus us Wuhan, China. Dr. Anthony Fauci has been wrong on almost every major aspect concerning the COVID pandemic. The mask advice was the first sign of trouble. We’ve gone from don’t wear them, to wear them, to only N-95 masks work, and finally, it doesn’t matter which masks—just cover your face. In fact, emails show that Fauci admits that the widely used store-bought masks do next to nothing in curbing the coronavirus. He said that New York did it right concerning its COVID policy, which led to thousands of elderly deaths when now-ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo packed retirement homes with COVID-positive patients.

Yet, there’s no way this is his first time being an MVP candidate in being totally wrong about—everything. So, we have this clip of Fauci fearmongering about AIDS where his imperial majesty said that you could catch AIDS just by “casual contact.” So, AIDS spreads like the flu? Is that what we are to take from young Fauci here?

Yeah, talk about being dead wrong. He was wrong about the Wuhan grants. He was wrong about masks. And he did an ace job destroying the credibility of the vaccines by acting as if they don’t work. Get the vaccine but remain in lockdown. Doc, you don’t see where people would have questions with this especially since vaccinations have been a controversial topic since...forever. This guy needs to go or at the very least have his media hits reduced to zero. That’s one policy I’d support Fauci Zero when it comes to interviews. He’s done enough damage. 

This whole crisis has done nothing but feed his ego.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump: I'm Creating a New Party...Or Is He?
Matt Vespa

Wait...That's How FiveThirtyEight Gauged White Racist Voters?
Matt Vespa

Here We Go: Is Manchin Planning to Tank Biden's 'Build Back Better' Scheme?
Guy Benson
Democrats Are Again Trying to Influence an Ongoing Trial
Spencer Brown
Tulsi Gabbard Explains Who Is Really Responsible For the Rittenhouse Tragedy
Katie Pavlich

What Manchin Said Wednesday Doesn't Bode Well For Dems' Socialist Spending Plans
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular