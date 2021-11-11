He’s the most insufferable man in Washington. He thinks he’s an emperor. He feels like he’s never wrong. He’s been exposed as someone who oversaw grants that very well could have led to the creation of the coronavirus us Wuhan, China. Dr. Anthony Fauci has been wrong on almost every major aspect concerning the COVID pandemic. The mask advice was the first sign of trouble. We’ve gone from don’t wear them, to wear them, to only N-95 masks work, and finally, it doesn’t matter which masks—just cover your face. In fact, emails show that Fauci admits that the widely used store-bought masks do next to nothing in curbing the coronavirus. He said that New York did it right concerning its COVID policy, which led to thousands of elderly deaths when now-ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo packed retirement homes with COVID-positive patients.

Yet, there’s no way this is his first time being an MVP candidate in being totally wrong about—everything. So, we have this clip of Fauci fearmongering about AIDS where his imperial majesty said that you could catch AIDS just by “casual contact.” So, AIDS spreads like the flu? Is that what we are to take from young Fauci here?

??This is Fauci talking about AIDS. This must be early in the pandemic but look at how confident he is in spouting this nonsense. Fauci never changes. He goes full throttle into fearmongering only to be proven wrong. No wonder we were so frightened of AIDS pic.twitter.com/DfphzMuX01 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 9, 2021

Yeah, talk about being dead wrong. He was wrong about the Wuhan grants. He was wrong about masks. And he did an ace job destroying the credibility of the vaccines by acting as if they don’t work. Get the vaccine but remain in lockdown. Doc, you don’t see where people would have questions with this especially since vaccinations have been a controversial topic since...forever. This guy needs to go or at the very least have his media hits reduced to zero. That’s one policy I’d support Fauci Zero when it comes to interviews. He’s done enough damage.

This whole crisis has done nothing but feed his ego.