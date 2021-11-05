Illegal Alien Posed As Unaccompanied Minor...and Then Committed a Brutal Murder

This right here is why Democrats could face a voter reckoning in 2022. Illegal immigration is what catapulted Donald Trump to the top of the GOP field in 2016. He was the only one talking about it. Too many DC-based Republicans are afraid to call out these criminal aliens. We shouldn’t be. How many of these illegal aliens must brutalize our citizens before we declare them to be trash human beings who should be deported? How many families must suffer because people who shouldn’t be here weren’t deported by authorities?

Kate Steinle in California was bad enough. There are scores of other families who have lost loved ones because our government refuses to enforce our immigration laws. No one has the right to be here. In fact, it would be an insane idea to shut down immigration until we can get the southern border buckled up again. The recent story of Latin American countries not sending their best comes from an illegal alien from Honduras who faked being an unaccompanied minor. He committed a brutal murder that has now left a family fatherless (via NY Post):

A 24-year-old Honduran immigrant who’s charged with murder in the brutal stabbing death of a Florida man had crossed the US border illegally months earlier while posing as an unaccompanied minor, an investigation by The Post found. Yery Noel Medina Ulloa was busted Oct. 7 in Jacksonville when he was found covered in blood after allegedly killing Francisco Javier Cuellar, 46, a father of four who had taken in the immigrant who told authorities he was 17. Police said they followed a trail of blood back to the victim’s home and arrested Ulloa, placing him in a juvenile detention facility. It wasn’t until Oct. 13 that authorities learned his real identity — and his true age. Ulloa, who turned 24 on Friday, had duped border authorities in Texas several months earlier by claiming he was a teenager named Reynel Alexander Hernandez — and even told his mom about the ruse. “When he entered [the US] he told me, ‘Mommy, I didn’t go in with my name,'” his mother, Wendy Florencia Ulloa, told the Spanish-language Univision network. “‘I went in with the name of another person because right there at the shelter they helped me.”

It’s stories like this that make me wish the Border Patrol had the power to prevent these illegal alien hordes from invading the country. We have a broken system. It needs reform. We need to deport illegals. It’s a simple action item. If you’re not supposed to be here, you get sent the hell back. No exceptions and certainly no apologies. A family is fatherless because someone who shouldn’t be here committed a heinous crime. This was avoidable.