Another Shocker? Is a Republican Upset Brewing in New Jersey?

Glenn Youngkin has clinched the governor's race in Virginia. In fact, the GOP dominated the Old Dominion, sweeping all three major statewide races. Republicans won the lieutenant governor and attorney general races. They're poised to flip the House of Delegates. It's over in Virginia—but up the road on I-95, we have another close race in New Jersey. Yes, you read that right. The state has been a graveyard for Republicans, except for Chris Christie, Tom Kean, and Christine Todd Whitman. No one thought Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy was in danger. No one thought this was going to be a competitive race. It is. It's tight. Even if Phil Murphy ekes out a win, it's nowhere near the margin of his 2017 victory.

The message is clear. Not even the deep blue sanctuary that is the Garden State can stomach the far Left's agenda. Joe Biden won New Jersey by 16 points in 2020—and we're in a dead heat here. In some counties, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli is overperforming Chris Christie's 2009 levels.

We shall see. We'll keep an eye on this. Essex County, which encompasses the city of Newark, had a big Democrat dump, but Jack is still in the lead. He's holding.

Ciattarelli 51.4, Murphy 47.8 with 52% of the vote in. Even if Murphy pulls this out, this is a state Biden won by 16 points. Question now is: How can Democrats sign on to the president’s agenda given how toxic he is? — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 3, 2021

By the way, with 54% of the NJ vote counted, Ciattarelli leads Murphy by three, 51.3/48.



I know that this will change, but I'm enjoying it while it lasts. Biden won NJ by 16 a year ago. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 3, 2021

Another runway getting short for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate. Ciattarelli up 3 points with three quarters of the vote in here in Jersey. https://t.co/DnvbEE9Iqk — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 3, 2021

Ciattarelli is 67,571 votes ahead in Ocean County with 84% of the vote counted. He's on a path to outperforming Christie '09. — David Wildstein (@wildstein) November 3, 2021

CNN's Jake Tapper might have had a "Captain Obvious" moment, but it's still satisfying.

"The mood of the country is not with the Democratic Party right now."

Indeed, sir.

UPDATE: It's still too close to call. We won't know the winner tonight, but Senate President Stephen Sweeney, an NJ Democrat heavyweight, is trialing his race. We also have two Democratic assemblymen who seem poised to be picked off. Guy spoke with former NJ Gov. Chris Christie who thinks there's a chance Jack can win this thing. A legal fight is ahead maybe...recount likely.

He’s not predicting a win at this point, but says there could be a real path to victory for Jack Ciattarelli, who has put a stunning scare into Gov. Murphy. Fox shows the Republican currently ahead 50.6% to 48.7% with 83% reporting. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 3, 2021

Per Christie, NJ/nat'l GOP is gearing up for a legal battle, if necessary. Incredibly close. Outstanding votes appear to favor Murphy, but JC campaign thinks there's a path. A lot of murkiness in the numbers, so hard to pin down what exactly is still out. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 3, 2021

Another upset? In Sweeney's district, Democrats are likely to lose two Assembly seats. Assemblymen John Burzichelli and Adam Taliaferro trail Republicans Bethanne McCarthy Patrick and Beth Sawyer with a limited path to win. — David Wildstein (@wildstein) November 3, 2021