Another Shocker? Is a Republican Upset Brewing in New Jersey?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Nov 02, 2021 11:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Glenn Youngkin has clinched the governor's race in Virginia. In fact, the GOP dominated the Old Dominion, sweeping all three major statewide races. Republicans won the lieutenant governor and attorney general races. They're poised to flip the House of Delegates. It's over in Virginia—but up the road on I-95, we have another close race in New Jersey. Yes, you read that right. The state has been a graveyard for Republicans, except for Chris Christie, Tom Kean, and Christine Todd Whitman. No one thought Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy was in danger. No one thought this was going to be a competitive race. It is. It's tight. Even if Phil Murphy ekes out a win, it's nowhere near the margin of his 2017 victory. 

The message is clear. Not even the deep blue sanctuary that is the Garden State can stomach the far Left's agenda. Joe Biden won New Jersey by 16 points in 2020—and we're in a dead heat here. In some counties, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli is overperforming Chris Christie's 2009 levels. 

We shall see. We'll keep an eye on this. Essex County, which encompasses the city of Newark, had a big Democrat dump, but Jack is still in the lead. He's holding. 

CNN's Jake Tapper might have had a "Captain Obvious" moment, but it's still satisfying. 

"The mood of the country is not with the Democratic Party right now."

Indeed, sir. 

UPDATE: It's still too close to call. We won't know the winner tonight, but Senate President Stephen Sweeney, an NJ Democrat heavyweight, is trialing his race. We also have two Democratic assemblymen who seem poised to be picked off. Guy spoke with former NJ Gov. Chris Christie who thinks there's a chance Jack can win this thing. A legal fight is ahead maybe...recount likely. 

