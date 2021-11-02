BREAKING: Republicans Sweep Virginia Election; 'It's a Bloodbath'

UPDATE: Republicans are running the table in Virginia. They've swept the executive offices and are flipping legislature seats. "It's a Bloodbath."

According to the AP, Republicans have flipped Virginia HD-28. @ChazNuttycombe has also called HD-12 and HD-75 for the GOP. Republicans are halfway to the majority, and things look good for them in HD-02, HD-72, HD-83, HD-93... — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) November 3, 2021

Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin has defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the race to become Virginia's next governor.

I've seen enough: Glenn Youngkin (R) defeats Terry McAuliffe (D) in the Virginia governor's race. #VAGOV — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 3, 2021

Before the race was called, McAuliffe indicated he was going to lose. He watched results from his home and didn't show up to his Election Night party.

McAuliffe statement "win or lose" — apparently he's at home with his family and not at or planning to attend his campaign's election night rally? https://t.co/RZE2WQFTRC — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) November 2, 2021

In addition, Republicans are sweeping the ballot.

Decision Desk HQ projects Winsome Sears, @WinsomeSears, as the winner of the Virginia Lieutenant Gubernatorial Electionhttps://t.co/ez8QKULSbI



Race Called At: 8:43 PM (Eastern) pic.twitter.com/gZ3elv4q33 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 3, 2021

As for early votes that needed to be rescanned in the Democrat stronghold of Fairfax County, both parties reportedly signed off on a memory card switch, which delayed the vote count and tally.

Folks, heard from a TOP GOP lawyer in VA tonight that the Fairfax County thing had to do with an out of date/defective memory card. Both sides signed off on re-scan &it was witnessed by GOP lawyers in the room the whole time. Ain't over till its over, but looks good for Youngkin! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 3, 2021

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.