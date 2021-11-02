Virginia

BREAKING: Republicans Sweep Virginia Election; 'It's a Bloodbath'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 02, 2021 8:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
BREAKING: Republicans Sweep Virginia Election; 'It's a Bloodbath'

Source: Townhall Media

UPDATE: Republicans are running the table in Virginia. They've swept the executive offices and are flipping legislature seats. "It's a Bloodbath." 

***Original***

Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin has defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the race to become Virginia's next governor. 

Before the race was called, McAuliffe indicated he was going to lose. He watched results from his home and didn't show up to his Election Night party. 

In addition, Republicans are sweeping the ballot. 

As for early votes that needed to be rescanned in the Democrat stronghold of Fairfax County, both parties reportedly signed off on a memory card switch, which delayed the vote count and tally. 

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE Results: Virginia Governor Race
Townhall.com Staff
Eric Adams Wins NYC Mayoral Election
Landon Mion
Democrat Shontel Brown Wins Ohio Congressional Special Election
Landon Mion
Democrat Stronghold Fairfax County Rescanning Early Ballots After Missing Deadline
Spencer Brown

Van Jones Goes Off the Rails Ahead of Virginia Election Results
Matt Vespa
Why Are They Rescanning Ballots in Fairfax County Virginia?
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular