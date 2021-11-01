Dr. Birx Has Some Thoughts About the COVID Death Toll

Dr. Deborah Birx was one of Donald Trump’s top lieutenants when it came to the coronavirus. Before the daily pressers began to help his numbers rebound which led to the liberal media nixing their coverage of them, Birx was usually there to give updates. As most people in public life, she decided to retire, making the announcement in December of 2020. When Joe Biden took over, she was out the door. Then, she started spilling all the drama the supposedly happened behind closed doors. Now, she says that the COVID death toll could have been reduced by 30-40 percent if Trump has stopped focusing on the 2020 campaign (via Daily Caller):

Former coronavirus response coordinator under the Trump administration Dr. Deborah Birx told a House subcommittee in October that if President Donald Trump had focused less on his 2020 re-election campaign, he could have prevented a third or more of all COVID-19 related deaths at the time. During a closed-door testimony given to the House Select Coronavirus Subcommittee in mid-October, Birx told lawmakers that hundreds of thousands of deaths could have been prevented if the administration promoted public health guidelines, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, as the pandemic began, Axios reported. “I believe if we had fully implemented the mask mandates, the reduction in indoor dining, the getting friends and family to understand the risk of gathering in private homes, and we had increased testing, that we probably could have decreased fatalities into the 30% less to 40% less range,” Birx testified.

No, not true. Store-bought masks don’t work. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, his imperial majesty, admitted to that in his emails. And he was one of the folks who said initially we shouldn’t wear masks. This isn’t all on Trump. The medical community was coy, evasive, and now intentionally dishonest about COVID protocols. This Monday morning quarterbacking serves no purpose. COVID is a highly contagious airborne virus. It was already here before it rampages through New York City and the rest of the country. Hell, even Bill de Blasio was encouraging people to go out and eat before the lockdowns. It’s also a virus with a 99 percent survivability rate. Also, it’s the 2020 election. Anything anyone did on this front would look political to voters. Sadly, it was weaponized by the liberal media to boot Trump. It worked—but it’s damaged the medical expert community, possibly for decades. They were trash on the COVID protocols that don’t work and now they’ve fumbled the messaging ball again on the vaccines. They’re finished.

It was a collective failure. Hell, another huge mistake was probably yanking every college kid from campus and sending them home, many undoubtedly bringing the virus back home with them. They should’ve stayed on campus. Yet, I don’t dwell. You can’t. And maybe Dr. Birx should nix the ‘what could have been’ scenarios. They were never going to happen. Mask mandates from the get-go. Again, Fauci discouraged mask-wearing heavily, so her main point has been gutted out of the gate.