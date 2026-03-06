Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury
Tipsheet

An Iranian Political Prisoner Said This About Obama and October 7...and CNN Panicked

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 06, 2026 3:00 PM
An Iranian Political Prisoner Said This About Obama and October 7...and CNN Panicked
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Kian Tajbakhsh appeared on CNN last night to discuss the Iranian operation. It wasn’t confrontational like Scott Jennings, Kevin O’Leary, or Ben Ferguson; he simply presented facts. He should know, as a former political prisoner. We discussed how liberals are trying to frame Operation Epic Fury as a new endless war, but it’s not new: Iran has considered itself at war with the United States since the Iranian Revolution. Tajbakhsh was present when officials stated this—we’ve been at war with the Islamic Republic since 1979.  

What he later said about the failed Obama-led Iran Nuclear Deal is what caused CNN to cut to commercial, and you can see why. Tajbakhsh plainly stated how flawed the Obama administration’s logic was with this negotiation, and how giving this regime, the largest state sponsor of terrorism, billions might have led to the October 7 attacks. The fingerprints are all over it—the “straight line” as he said before, host Abby Phillip pulled the plug: 

TAJBAKHSH: “What happened with President Obama, I’ll just say this very quickly.”

“And I was in the State Department in the 2000s when we implored the Bush administration not to restrict the engagement with Iran simply to the nuclear file.”

“What happened with president Obama is that, for better or worse — and I’m not going to litigate that here — he decided that given the four big problems that have always been on American objectives with Iran, that is enrichment, ballistic missiles, proxies and democracy inside Iran, that he would put all the last three aside and focus only on the nuclear deal.” 

“Now, I’m not going to say that was good or bad. I don’t think it was a great idea, but what we have seen and this is also maybe controversial and I think a lot of my liberal friends are going to hate me for this…” 

“Is that unfortunately you can draw a straight line from the 2015 nuclear deal to October 7th.” 

“I think that what the Trump administration is—” 

PHILLIP: “We…we…we do have to go to a break here.” 

TAJBAKHSH: “Okay.” 

An Old Clip of Marco Rubio Warning About Obama’s Iran Deal Is Going Viral, and It Aged Perfectly Dmitri Bolt
Yes, cut to commercial, pop smoke, run away—this is CNN.  

Operation Epic Fury has proven what a failure the Obama nuke deal was, how naïve his officials were, and how negotiating with insane people is always going to fail. You don’t need experience and degrees to know that the Iranians were never to be trusted. The Democrats—who are elite in always being wrong on foreign policy matters—got played here. Obama’s signature domestic achievement—Obamacare—is a mess. Now, his foreign policy gem has been shattered. And in the process, might have subsidized the Hamas attack on Israel. 

You can see why CNN would want to flee from that segment. 

