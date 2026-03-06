Would a John Lujan Nomination Cost Republicans TX-35?

Plenty of high-profile races in the Texas primaries captured the attention of state and national media, as well as influencers. America First candidates performed tremendously well, as a new generation of Trump-aligned politicians are poised to make their mark should they win in November.

One of the most important congressional primaries of the cycle is still underway, however. In the 35th district, Trump-endorsed Carlos De La Cruz will take on the establishment-backed Texas Rep. John Lujan. The new district emerged after Republicans reshaped the Texas map to add five new red districts ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Lujan, as I’ve covered previously, has vocally supported a de-facto amnesty for illegals “who are doing well,” saying that some illegals “have been great citizens.” In exchange for citizenship (and the ability to vote for Democrats in elections), the “great” illegals would simply need to pay a fine.

“I think we need a strong border. But the other thing that really bothers me is that some of the people that are here that have been great citizens—family, history, businesses—we can’t just throw those people over. The people that are doing well, we need to make sure that we have a pathway for them. I’m not saying a freebie, put some fines on there, but have something in place for them.” - John Lujan

Lujan’s issues as a candidate don’t end with poor policy stances. In 2022, a controversy arose in his Texas House campaign after it was revealed that Lujan’s software company secured a $5.4 million contract with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission in 2019. Lujan was appointed to the committee overseeing TABC after his special election victory. Lujan himself acknowledged that this created a potential conflict of interest, and Democrats would be sure to unearth the issue once again should he escape a primary against De La Cruz.

He also has a strong relationship with the squishy Texas establishment. Former Texas House Speaker Dade Phalen, who President Trump labeled as a RINO, recruited and helped to fund Lujan’s campaign for the Texas House. Lujan returned the favor by nominating Phalen for the speakership in January of 2023.

Lujan’s off-putting history for independents and his inability to energize the Trump base could spell doom for what should be a likely-Republican seat in the midterms. And should he lose, he will surely blame it on Trump’s “general divisiveness,” just like he did when he lost in 2018.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

