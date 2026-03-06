Gavin Newsom Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the SAVE America Act

We really wish California Governor Gavin Newsom would pick a lane. One day, he's saying we won't have midterm elections or the 2028 presidential elections because President Trump is a dictator, or something. The next day, he's behaving like he's running for President — because he is — despite his prior statements about those elections not happening.

Now Newsom is unsurprisingly coming out against the SAVE America Act, saying making sure only American citizens vote in federal elections will cause us to "lose this country."

Gavin Newsom bizarrely says if the SAVE America Act is passed “we will lose this country.”



The overwhelming majority of Americans support commonsense voter ID laws.



Why are Democrats against ensuring only Americans are voting in American elections? pic.twitter.com/IVi3Pd3ULT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2026

"What's the SAVE Act? That's not about ID, it's about registration. It's about who gets to vote, who doesn't get to vote. They are not screwing around. We will lose this country," Newsom said.

Yes, he's right. It is about who gets to vote. Illegal immigrants and other non-citizens should not vote in our elections. Democrats want and need them to.

We'll let you decide the reasons why.

He means to say Dems will lose all their power because they will never gain control again. — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) March 6, 2026

That's exactly what he means.

He's right, in a way. What our country has become is a product of fraudulent elections. Hell, Marco or J D would now be president, if not for the 2020 fraud.



A return to what America was when we elected our leaders with paper ballots and clockwork booths terrifies his kind. — Guy Fromage 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🧊🧊👶 (@KentAtwater7) March 6, 2026

It really does. The Democrats' policies are so bad they can't run on those.

It is there in your tweet. Democrats “will lose the country.” — OK Conservationist (@OKConserve) March 6, 2026

That's the truth.

Translation: If the SAVE America Act is passed “we will lose” https://t.co/tH0cGCrYNh — Friend in the West (@friendinthewest) March 6, 2026

Which is why Republicans need to pass the SAVE America Act.

He said it out loud folks https://t.co/YLGdtiMYR0 — Republican Women of Mercer County 💪🇺🇸 (@RWOMC) March 6, 2026

He did. He said the quiet part out loud.

Yes you read that right. @CAgovernor says having a fair election where votes are verified as legitimately cast by lawful residents will "lose the country."



This is the guy that oversees the largest fraud in history.



Deceive, deny, destroy. https://t.co/4n2nSTJJb9 — Avid Loner (@ALoner) March 6, 2026

That's what Democrats do best.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

