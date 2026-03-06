VIP
Ignore International Law. There Is no Such Thing
How Ayatollah Khamenei Was Killed Has Been Revealed
Remember the Biden Autopen Investigation? There's Been an Update...and It's Not Good
Hey, Rand Paul, Who's Giving You This Laughably Inaccurate Polling Data on Trump...
Trump Says John Cornyn Is a 'Good Man's as Texas Republicans Await His...
This Small-Town Couple Sells Affordable Caskets – the State Wants to Shut Them...
The Story Surrounding Seth Moulton's Illegal Immigrant State of the Union Guest May...
Canada's MAiD Program Is a Scarily Efficient Death Machine
Now Virginia Democrats Are Waging War on Free Speech
Save Western Civilization. Read 'Right-Wing Extremist' Books.
Democrats Erected Dishonest Billboards to Trick Virginia Voters on Redistricting
Texas Senate Candidate James Talarico Wanted the Biden Administration to Put Abortion Clin...
SAVE America Act Is Everything
President Trump Demands Unconditional Surrender From Iran
Gavin Newsom Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the SAVE America Act

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 06, 2026 10:00 AM
Gavin Newsom Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the SAVE America Act
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

We really wish California Governor Gavin Newsom would pick a lane. One day, he's saying we won't have midterm elections or the 2028 presidential elections because President Trump is a dictator, or something. The next day, he's behaving like he's running for President — because he is — despite his prior statements about those elections not happening.

Now Newsom is unsurprisingly coming out against the SAVE America Act, saying making sure only American citizens vote in federal elections will cause us to "lose this country."

"What's the SAVE Act? That's not about ID, it's about registration. It's about who gets to vote, who doesn't get to vote. They are not screwing around. We will lose this country," Newsom said.

Yes, he's right. It is about who gets to vote. Illegal immigrants and other non-citizens should not vote in our elections. Democrats want and need them to.

We'll let you decide the reasons why.

That's exactly what he means.

It really does. The Democrats' policies are so bad they can't run on those.

That's the truth.

Which is why Republicans need to pass the SAVE America Act.

He did. He said the quiet part out loud.

That's what Democrats do best.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

